A Queer Character Is Set To Depart Emily In Paris For Season Five

In a bittersweet twist for fans of Emily in Paris, the hit Netflix series is bidding adieu to one of its beloved queer characters, Camille, portrayed by French actress Camille Razat.

As production gears up for Season 5 this May, Variety has confirmed that Camille will not be returning as a series regular, marking a shift in the show’s dynamic, especially for LGBTQIA+ representation.

Warning: Emily In Paris spoilers below

Since its debut, Emily in Paris has been known for its high fashion, romantic entanglements, and dreamy Parisian aesthetics.

But amid the glitz and glam, Camille stood out not only for her chic French flair but also for her role as a rare bisexual character in mainstream romantic comedy television.

Her bisexuality was explored in Season 3 when she engaged in a passionate affair with Greek artist Sofia (Melia Kreiling), providing a refreshing departure from the show’s otherwise heteronormative storytelling.

Camille is one of only a few queer characters in the program including gay man Julian (Samuel Arnold) and Camille’s lover, Sofia (Melia Kreiling).

While the storyline ended in heartbreak, with Camille leaving Gabriel at the altar (amid her affair with Sofia) and later discovering her pregnancy scare was a false alarm, her queerness remained an integral part of her character arc, one that resonated with many LGBTQIA+ viewers seeking authentic representation in popular media.

Series creator Darren Star commented on Camille’s departure, noting, “I think she’s always going to be part of the series — she’s part of their world and I would never rule out the fact that we’re going to see her again. Her story is going to continue,” he told The Wrap.

“Characters can come in and out of a series, but you don’t necessarily have to see them. We may or may not. I don’t know how much of Camille we’ll see next season. But again, she’s part of the world of the series. I’m not sure how soon we’ll see her, but it doesn’t mean, again, that we won’t be seeing her” he continued.

Camille’s absence will be felt as the series enters a new chapter, one that will now take Emily (Lily Collins) to Italy.

As revealed in Season 4, Emily is expanding her professional horizons by helping launch a new Agence Grateau office in Rome.

“Emily’s going to have a presence in Rome,” Star told Tudum. “It doesn’t mean she’s not going to be in Paris, but she’s going to have a presence in Rome.”