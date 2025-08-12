Aboriginal Elder, Gay Activist & History-Making Dancer Noel Tovey Has Passed Away

Uncle Noel Tovey AM, an Aboriginal elder, groundbreaking performer, proud gay man, and LGBTQIA+ advocate, has passed away at the age of 90.

Born in Melbourne in 1934, Noel’s early life was marked by hardship, but he became Australia’s first-ever Aboriginal Australian male ballet dancer and a globally celebrated luminary.

Over a career spanning more than 60 years, Uncle Noel worked as a dancer, actor, singer, choreographer, director, designer, writer, and teacher across Australia, Europe, and the UK.

Among his notable achievements, Uncle Noel directed Aboriginal Protesters, performed in Germany with an all-Aboriginal cast, and led an all-Aboriginal production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream for the 2000 Sydney Olympic Arts Festival’s Dreaming Festival, showcasing Indigenous culture on the world stage.

His autobiographical play and book, Little Black Bastard, told his story of trauma and survival with honesty and humour, reaching audiences worldwide. Beyond his artistry, Uncle Noel was a dedicated mentor and advocate for Aboriginal rights, supporting young Indigenous performers through his teaching and involvement with the Fruit Fly Circus scholarship fund.

He was also a proud gay man who lived openly during a time when homosexuality was criminalised and heavily repressed. In 1951, Tovey was arrested and charged for the “abominable act of buggery” at a party held by famous drag queen Max Du Barry. The media attention was brutal, and Tovey always said he was coerced into a confession — he was given a two-year good behaviour bond. He had lived a life of enormously dedicated LGBTQIA+ activism ever since.

Uncle Noel received several awards throughout his life, including the Uncle Bob Maza Memorial Lifetime Achievement Award, induction into the Australian Dance Awards Hall of Fame, and the Order of Australia Medal, recognising his significant contributions to the arts and his communities.

Friends and colleagues mourn the loss of Uncle Noel Tovey AM

“It is with great sadness and deep respect that we acknowledge the passing of Uncle Noel Tovey AM today. A pioneering Aboriginal elder, extraordinary performing artist, mentor, and advocate whose life journey was marked by resilience, courage, and profound creativity,” wrote the ILBIJERRI Theatre Company in a memorial post for Tovey on Facebook.

“He lived through, and contributed to, generations of history. He was there for the fight for LGBTQ+ rights, the celebration of First Nations talent on the world stage, and moments of cultural history like the Sydney 2000 Olympics Indigenous welcoming ceremony. His life was a testament to truth-telling, artistry, survival, and boundless generosity, supporting the next generation through a scholarship in his name and so much more,” reads a memorial post from Sam Cook, a friend of Tovey’s.

Uncle Noel’s incredible, unmatched legacy of creativity, courage, and advocacy will continue on, inspiring us all.

Rest in power, Uncle Noel.

EDITOR NOTE: As per cultural protocols and media guidelines, we have not included any imagery of Uncle Noel until we receive permission from his family.