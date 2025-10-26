Absolutely Fabulous Stars To Reunite for Christmas Special

Comedy icons Joanna Lumley and Jennifer Saunders are reuniting on screen this Christmas, the BBC has announced.

The Absolutely Fabulous duo will appear together in the festive special of the hit sitcom Amandaland.

Saunders joins the cast as Joan, the sister of Lumley’s character Felicity and aunt to the show’s main star Amanda, played by Lucy Punch. The BBC describes Joan as “a ball of country-living, enthusiastic upper-class bluster – very, very different from Felicity”.

Saunders said she was thrilled to be returning alongside her long-time comedy partner. “I am delighted to be joining the fabulous Amandaland gang for a Christmas special.

“Playing Joanna’s on-screen sister is guaranteed to be a laugh. Who doesn’t love a family reunion SoHa style!”

Amandaland follows middle class Amanda and her two children as they adjust to life in South Harlesden, which she pretentiously refers to as “SoHa” after being forced to leave Chiswick following her divorce.

The show is a spin-off from Motherland, the popular BBC comedy about motherhood that ran from 2016 to 2022.

Star Lucy Punch said “I’m beyond excited to get started on Amandaland series two with our brilliantly talented, lovely cast.”

She added “The Christmas special is going to be an absolute cracker – it’s like totes fire, with all the festive feels, for reals. Slay bells!”

The festive special will air before the second series launches in 2026. The first series of Amandaland, broadcast earlier this year, received glowing reviews, with The Telegraph calling Punch and Lumley “a dream comic double act”.

Fans of Absolutely Fabulous will relish seeing Lumley and Saunders back together. The pair won BAFTAs for their iconic roles as hard drinking fashion PR Edina and retired model Patsy in the beloved 1990s sitcom, which ran from 1992 to 2005 and later returned for a 20th-anniversary special and a feature film in 2016.