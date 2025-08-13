“Abusive Obsession”: Greenwich Speaks Out, Tribunal Rejects Ongoing Latham Tweets As Evidence

Independent Sydney MP Alex Greenwich has told the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal (NCAT) that Mark Latham has an “abusive obsession” with him — one that has been playing out in public view for years — as the hearing over alleged homosexual vilification and workplace sexual harassment concluded.

On Tuesday (August 12), Greenwich described the sustained nature of the attacks, tracing it back to a graphic, homophobic tweet from Latham in March 2023 that sparked a torrent of abuse from the public. He told the tribunal he had never before been “diminished, demeaned [and] dehumanised” to an extent like this before, despite having been in public life for 20 years.

“This was the first time in my political career where I have been so fundamentally attacked for who I am, for my sexuality, based on their vile thoughts about me,” said Greenwich.

After being asked by Latham’s lawyer to give examples of Mr Latham’s attacks, Greenwich spoke about “an ongoing belittling of me based on my sexuality”, explaining that Latham’s behaviour had prompted an “avalanche of hate” toward him.

“I want this to stop, that’s why I am here,” he said.

“I wish I didn’t have to be here today, but I have to be here because your client keeps on abusing me, keeps on attacking me, in a workplace we share.”

Latham, representing himself in the witness box, shot back “It began with you”, referencing that his initial tweet — found by the Federal Court to be defamatory — was posted after Greenwich called him a “disgusting human being” in the wake of violence at a One Nation-aligned event.

Greenwich told the tribunal that his initial “disgusting human being” comment was “commentary on the political activities of Mr Latham in the lead up to an election”.

Tribunal rejects introducing evidence of Latham’s ongoing online comments

Today (August 13), Greenwich’s lawyer, Prue Bindon, sought to introduce additional affidavits detailing new harm caused by Latham’s ongoing online activity before and even while the hearing was ongoing — arguing that each new post compounds the damage.

“Regrettably, it seems that the harm continues with each day of hearing, and if there is further harm created by messages posted on X or other forums referencing or producing comments from the public referencing the primary tweet, we do say exacerbates the harm experienced by Mr Greenwich and it is relevant for the tribunal to consider,” said Bindon.

But Latham’s lawyer, Zali Burrows, warned the request risked spiralling the matter out indefinitely:

“Endless affidavits, this is becoming a never-ending story… If Mr Greenwich keeps filing further affidavits, we’ll be seeking to file something in reply… this is going to become never-ending.”

Bindon said Latham was able to reply if he wanted to, which the ABC reports, prompted him to raise his hand and say, “Yeah, I’ll say something to you about it.”

Senior Tribunal Member Mandy Tibbey ruled against allowing an open-ended stream of new evidence.

“It’s desirable for the hostility of the parties to come to an end … but in terms of bringing this matter to a conclusion as both parties seem to want, the next step is to have written submissions,” said Tibbey.

One final affidavit — referencing a recent X post by Latham which read, ““Here at NCAT dealing with the absurd proposition that Alex Greenwich, the MLA for Sydney, is the first politician in history who should never be publicly criticised”, which was sent during the proceedings on Tuesday— was allowed.

After proceedings ended, Greenwich told reporters he was “really relieved” the hearing process was over.

Greenwich v Latham: Where it began

Star Observer has covered the saga since the start.

Latham’s homophobic 2023 tweet — which Star Observer chooses not to republish — was condemned as a “vile homophobic slur” and ultimately found to be defamatory.

In September 2024, the Federal Court awarded Greenwich $140,000 in damages and later ordered Latham to pay over 70% of legal costs — more than $500,000.

This year, Greenwich launched these NCAT proceedings — which are separate to the federal court proceedings. He brought forth four public statements by Latham, alleging they amounted to unlawful homosexual vilification and workplace sexual harassment

With fresh evidence now curtailed in the NCAT proceedings, the case will move to written submissions before a final ruling is handed down.