ACON, in partnership with Sexual Health Victoria and the Australian Department of Health and Aged Care, is leading a pioneering initiative to enhance cervical cancer screening accessibility within the LGBTQIA+ community. The LGBTQIA+ health organisation is offering free self-swab cervical screenings at today’s Carnival Day at ChillOut Festival in Daylesford, Victoria.

The intiative is part of the national ‘Own It’ campaign. A screening pop-up was was also available at this year’s Fair Day at the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras last month — which ACON says set a record with 48 screenings.

Cervical cancer screenings – why participate?

Cervical cancer remains a significant health concern in Australia. In 2024, it’s estimated that 1,030 new cases will be diagnosed, accounting for 1.4% of all new female cancer cases.

Regular cervical screenings are crucial for early detection, which significantly increases survival rates and reduces the need for invasive treatments.

However, statistics reveal a concerning trend — that the people with cervixes in the LGBTQIA+ community face significant barriers to testing.

Over 70% of Australians diagnosed with cervical cancer are either under-screened or have never been screened.

7% of lesbian, bisexual, and queer women in NSW haven’t been screened in the past five years.

48% of transgender and gender-diverse individuals with a cervix have never undergone a Cervical Screening Test .

These statistics highlight the urgent need for targeted initiatives to encourage regular screenings among LGBTQIA+ individuals.

Cancer Programs Manager at ACON Scott Walsberger spoke to Star Observer about the initiative, emphasising the importance.

“Historically, LGBTQ+ people have been under-represented in routine cervical screening due to experiences of discrimination, fear, misinformation, or trauma. Providing these services at LGBTQ+ community events helps reduce barriers,” explained Walsberger.

“Australia is on track to be one of the first countries to eliminate cervical cancer by as early as 2035, but we must ensure no one is left behind.”

He encourages everyone with a cervix to stay informed and proactive:

“With regular screening, cervical cancer is one of the most preventable cancers. I encourage anyone with a cervix to check if they’re up-to-date with their screening and get screened at ChillOut Festival or at your doctor.”

“ACON is proud to offer inclusive cervical screening for our LGBTQ+ communities at ChillOut Festival.”

Dr Sara Whitburn from Sexual Health Victoria told Star Observer, “We’re very pleased to be here to increase access to screening for cervical cancer and to be able to promote how easy self-collecting screening is. It’s a really good option for people to hafeel mepowered and have a test in a comfortable way.”

Event Highlights:

Free Screenings: Available to all eligible attendees who haven’t been screened in the past five years. Nurses will be on-site to confirm eligibility.

Private Consultations: Registered nurses from Sexual Health Victoria will guide participants through the screening process and address any concerns in a private setting. Results will be communicated following the event.

Pre-registration: To secure a spot, attendees are encouraged to register ahead of time.

Event Details:

Where: Carnival Day – Victoria Park, Daylesford

When: Sunday, March 9 | 12 – 4:30pm

This initiative not only provides convenient access to essential health services but also fosters a supportive environment for the LGBTQIA+ community to prioritise their health.