AFL Player Izak Rankine Breaks Silence After Homophobic Slur Ban

Adelaide Crows forward Izak Rankine has spoken to media for the first time since using a homophobic slur against an opponent during a game two weeks ago.

In a tightly controlled press conference at Adelaide Airport on Tuesday evening, Rankine told media he was “deeply sorry” for his remark and that he was “disappointed” in himself.

“There was no excuse. It was wrong and I take full responsibility,” he said. “I’m disappointed in myself and I know I have let a lot of people down. I want to apologise to anyone who I have hurt and offended. I understand that word was offensive, harmful, it’s hurtful and has no place in our game or our society.”

Rankine stated that he was in “no way a victim” and would be working to gain “everyone’s trust back”.

“In the next few days I will be standing in front of my teammates and the AFLW and apologising to them personally – and they deserve this at the very least.”

The 25-year-old had left the country on a club-approved trip to Italy, with Adelaide Crows CEO Tim Silvers telling ABC Radio Adelaide on Wednesday morning that they had been concerned for his mental health in the wake of his suspension.

“The reason we did that was basically just for his welfare, just to get him through what’s been a rough time for him,” he said.

“He obviously brought this situation onto himself and is very remorseful for that.”

Six players suspended for similar behaviour since April 2024

Last month, the AFL integrity unit found that Rankine had used “highly offensive” language “that demeans and denigrates people regardless of their sexuality”, and handed him a five-week suspension from the game.

However, this was later reduced to four weeks due to undisclosed “compelling medical submissions”.

Rankine had previously issued a written statement in the wake of his suspension, and apologised to the Collingwood player privately.

“From here, all I can do is put my head down, work hard, support my teammates in the best way I can and show through my actions that I am going to learn from my mistake,” he said last night.

“More than anything, I want this club to succeed so I will be doing everything I can to gain everyone’s trust back and have a positive impact impact on society and my supporters.”

Rankine is the sixth AFL player in 16 months to receive a suspension after using homophobic slurs on the field.