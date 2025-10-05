After The Siren: A Timely Story About Sport And Sexuality In Australia

Darcy Green debuts their brand new novel, After The Siren, in a time when queer identity and sport, particularly the AFL, are in the spotlight in Australia.

The story is as heart warming, funny and sexy as it is thought provoking and moving as we reflect our current cultural identity surrounding sexuality and sport.

It’s perfect timing in the wake of Mitch Brown coming out as the first openly bisexual AFL player, adding more weight to the story, plus it doesn’t hurt that it also makes for a really good read.

After The Siren: A peak behind the scenes of what could be

After The Siren explores what is both a unique and plausible situation, a story that could be unfolding in any AFL club around the country, two young AFL players at the peak of their careers grappling with their sexuality and their professional lives.

Jake is a strong and confident player, he has the support of his team mates, which contains a small group of friends who know Jake’s truth, he’s gay.

However in Darcy Green’s world it’s not a deep, dark brooding secret, the knowledge sits with Jake and his friends Xen and Paddy comfortably, it’s something they know and accept that he’s not ready or able to speak freely about.

Jake’s boyfriend it turns out was not so comfortable with keeping the secret.

So Jake finds himself newly single as the latest AFL season commences and newcomer Theo arrives.

Having suffered a near career ending humiliation at his old team Theo is chasing second chances at the Brunswick Falcons, however an unfortunate run in with Jake in the past makes fresh starts on his new team slightly harder.

Even harder when Jake stumbles across Theo’s secret, he’s bisexual, making the clash between their personalities, history and future at the club all the more tense.

Green weaves a delicate story between the two characters, adding depth to the narrative with Jake’s mothers health struggles and Theo’s overbearing family. Although there’s the classic hallmarks of the “will they, won’t they” rom-com, nothing feels cheesy and forced about this story.

There is however a need at times to suspend reality, it is a rom-com after all, as the gentle world of acceptance and camaraderie at the Falcons almost feels a little too perfect when we know the reality so many gay and bisexual men face in Australian sports.

But Darcy Green isn’t necessarily telling a story that reflects all the trials of our current world and sporting culture, instead they are crafting a new world, one where there is more hope, love and acceptance for everyone.

After The Siren is available to purchase now from all book retailers.