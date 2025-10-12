Alan Cumming’s New York Club To Feature In New documentary

World Of Wonder have revealed details of their upcoming documentary about the iconic Club Cumming owned by Alan Cumming.

The producers of Drag Race have announced the six part series will air next year.

Taking to social media they have given viewers a sneak peak at the upcoming special.

Exploring Club Cumming

Since Alan Cumming and Daniel Nardicio opened Club Cumming in 2017 it has provided a safe and inclusive venue for the LGBTQIA+ community. The cabaret bar has been a widely popular performance space for up and coming talent on New York’s Lower East Side.

The iconic venue hosts drag and cabaret performers from all walks of live and provides them with opportunities to meet many established stars with many celebrities known to randomly make appearances at the venue.

When it premieres next year the new documentary will take viewers behind the scenes of the venue and Alan Cumming is excited to share the magic of his venue with the world.

“My vision for Club Cumming has always been to create the ethos of old New York nightlife: A place for all ages, all genders, all colors, all sexualities, where kindness is all and anything can happen,” he said in a statement.

“It’s a cabaret club but also a dance club, a drag club, an art club, a community center, a safe space – it’s whatever the LGBTQ+ community needs and wants it to be” he continued.

“I’m so happy that World of Wonder and WOW Presents Plus is making this show about our Club Cumming tribe and showcasing the talents and the stories and the lives of these queer icons of tomorrow.”

Alan Cumming, who is openly bisexual, has long been a global star with a career that has spanned across four decades, including the stage and screen. Most recently Cumming has seen his star on the rise for his role in the global hit The Traitors, which has seen him pick up two Emmy’s for his role as host.

Cumming has recently made headlines for his support of the trans community with the star sharing a passionate monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live where he called trans people “real life superheroes.”

“Club Cumming provides a stage for the kind of wild and wonderful artists who deserve to be celebrated,” World of Wonder co-founders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey said in a statement,.

“The collective voices of Alan and the team make for a roar that will make you laugh, make you cry and above all realize the importance of cumming together now more than ever. Bringing Club Cumming to the screen is an incredible honor.”