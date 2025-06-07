Alaska Reveals Why She Thinks Drag Race Producers Are Ghosting Her

Michael James
June 7, 2025
Image: Alaska Thunderfuck.

Drag Race fan favourite Alaska has revealed the reason she believes Drag Race producers have ghosted her.

Speaking on a podcast appearance with season six alumni Kelly Mantle Alaska spilled the tea on why she hasn’t returned to the show.

She has previously revealed she was not approached of the All Winners season and has yet to be invited back after her win on All Stars 2 of the franchise.

Alaska reveals her relationship with Willam has harmed her drag race chances

Ever since Drag Race Producers have been putting out the call for winners to return to the franchise fans have been clamouring for Alaska to make another return.

The winner of All Stars Two has widely been a fan favourite since her second run on the show, but fans are still wanting more.

However this week she revealed to fellow Drag Race alumni Kelly Mantle why thinks she hasn’t been asked to return to the show.

“The don’t wanna talk to me” she said when asked by Mantle why she didn’t return for the All Winners season.

“I think it comes back to the fact that I have a podcast with Willam” she revealed.

Willam was controversially booted from Drag Race season four after it was alleged she had unathorised visits from her boyfriend in the contestant hotel.

Since then Willam has spoken openly about the program, not holding back on her opinions about production.

Willam and Alaska have co-hosted the Race Chaser podcast together since 2018.

“Willam is very much, not, on the oust from World Of Wonder” she said.

She went on to describe how others within the Drag Race circle expressed their disappointment at the decision.

But it took a while to realise how the decision had impacted her chances of returning to the show.

“I never really put two and two together until I was ghosted and like the door was closed” she said.

“And now it’s like a joke, like the door is fully closed” she revealed.

“But I would love to go back” she told Kelly Mantle.

The pair talked some more about her love for the show, with Alaska also sharing who she would play if she returned again for Snatch Game.

“I kinda wanna do Rue McClanahan” she said.

“Cause I feel like she’s been done but she’s just like in there, like she’s in my DNA so much that it’s one of those things where you don’t have to think” she concluded.

