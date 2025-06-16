Alex Greenwich And Mark Latham Return To Court Over Workplace Conduct Claims

Alex Greenwich and Mark Latham are set to return to court again, with Homosexual Vilification and Workplace Sexual Harassment proceedings beginning today.

It follows the previous legal battles between the pair, which started in 2023.

Most recently, Latham was ordered to pay Greenwich over $500,000 in costs and damages after the court ruled that he had defamed Greenwich on social media.

Alex Greenwich and Mark Latham heading back in court

Today, Alex Greenwich begins Homosexual Vilification and Workplace Sexual Harassment proceedings against Latham for his alleged workplace attacks in NSW Parliament, as per the complaint to the Anti-Discrimination board.

Today marks the first day of a four-day hearing in the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal (NCAT).

These proceedings are separate to Greenwich’s defamation case, which he successfully won.

Greenwich won separate defamation case against Latham

What began as a war of words between two politicians back in 2023 quickly evolved in an ongoing legal battle.

After Greenwich criticised of a speech given by Latham back in 2023, Latham published a series of shockingly anti-LGBTQIA+ tweets on X about him. The independent MP described the tweets as “graphic” and “homophobic.”

The comments received widespread derision; even One Nation leader Pauline Hanson called on Latham to apologise (although she still backed him as a politician).

But with Latham refusing to apologise, Greenwich took legal action. The Federal court eventually ruled in his favour, determining that Mark Latham had defamed him with the tweets.

In April this year Justice David O’Callaghan ruled that Latham must pay 70% of Greenwich’s legal expenses. The resulting figure was estimated at over $500,000.

“I tried to resolve the matter without it proceeding to court,” Alex Greenwich told media after the ruling in April.



“I took this action to stand up for myself, the LGBTQ community, and in defence of appropriate discourse in my profession, and costs have been awarded in my favour. I’m relieved.”

In his affidavit, the independent MP revealed he experienced anxiety, panic attacks, and became hesitant to appear at public events because of Latham’s conduct.

“Since this tweet was put out into the world… I have wanted it to go away. I’ve been in public life for a long time. I have during that time tried to just make the point that gay people are normal; we’re just like everybody else,” Greenwich told the court.

His barrister, Matthew Collins KC, made clear that the tweets were an “attack on Mr Greenwich’s sexuality” and that it “went as low as possible”.