Alexander Skarsgard Hints At Bisexual Past During Interview For Pillion

Alexander Skarsgard has caught that attention of his fans with a few choices responses while promoting his latest film Pillion.

When speaking about the film Skarsgard spoke of his own sexual history, giving a strong hint that he may have a bisexual past.

And of course everyone is talking about just what those comments meant.

Alexander Skarsgard discusses his past for new film role

After the trailer for his new film Pillion dropped this week Alexander Skarsgard really didn’t have to do much more to get our attention.

His latest role in this queer BDSM romance already had audiences talking when it was announced back in May last year and it looks set to serve up a steamy treat when it hits theatres.

The film features Ray (Alexander Skarsgård) who is a a leather-clad biker, Ray meets Colin (Harry Melling, best known as Dudley Dursley in the original Harry Potter films). Colin is a quiet and gentle soul who is pulled a world of desire and kink with Ray as they embark together on a dominant/submissive relationship together.

While promoting the film at the Zurich Film Festival this week Alexander Skarsgard discussed what drew him to the role as he reflected on his own life experiences, hinting at a possible bisexual past.

alexander skarsgård at zurich film festival (october 1, 2025) pic.twitter.com/jSijGMptPK — alexander skarsgård daily (@skarsgardaily) October 2, 2025

“I found that in this case, it’s not really relevant what my background is” he said.

“I mean, I do have a kid, but what I’ve done in the past, who I’ve been with, men, women… To me, what was important was that this felt like an opportunity to tell a story about a subculture I hadn’t seen portrayed this way — with so much authenticity.”

Skarsgard chose not to elaborate on the comment any further he certainly left it open to interpretation for this fans.

However when responding to questions about his experience in the world of leather gays, which the film centres around, he made another comment that drew even more attention.

“I have a little bit of experience from that world” he said, again possibly implying, but not elaborating any further.

Again touching on the culture portrayed within the film he shared a story about a party he had attended in the past calling it “a joint after-party with a Nigerian film where homosexuality is illegal.”

“It was the first Nigerian film ever to play at Cannes Film Festival” he said.

“So there were ambassadors and politicians from Nigeria—we had our kinky gay bikers in leather harnesses and Paul in his pup mask. It was pretty beautiful to watch.”

Pillion is due for theatrical release in November, an Australian release date is yet to be announced, watch the full trailer below.