altimate.SHOWDOWN Magandjin Have Crowned Their Season Three Winner!
After six incredible heats altimate.SHOWDOWN Magandjin have crowned their latest winner.
84 incredible contestants battled in out for the current title with one champion emerging to take home the crown.
And they have taken home an incredible cash prize for their efforts.
altimate.SHOWDOWN Magandjin crowns a winner
altimate.SHOWDOWN Magandjin has emerged in recent years to be one of the most hotly contested titles in Brisbane.
This competition allows for a diverse range of performances and styles where anyone is welcome to compete and showcase their talent and passion.
Speaking to The Star Observer earlier this year Brisbane Drag King icon Lord Sev, who served as head judge, explained their passion for the competition.
“Altimate Showdown is like nothing else. In a sea of contests and competitions that focus on individual art forms, often with specific scoring criteria, Alt smashes the boundaries between art industries, tears up the idea of criteria, and instead invites all competitors to do what it is that they do in the most fierce and entertaining way possible!”
In 2024 Iman Inawig took home the title and prize pack for their captivating performances and now they have ended their reign.
After a tough competition Wilhemina Westwood was crowned the winner for 2025, on top of a fantastic prize pack from local sponsors of the competition Wilhemina also took home $4,500 in cash for their win.
View this post on Instagram
“You blew us away and we simply couldn’t be prouder and more thrilled to welcome you to the altimate.SHOWDOWN Champion Hall of Fame x” altimate.SHOWDOWN said in a post online.
“Thank you for your unapologetic, queer artistic NONSENSE “
View this post on Instagram
Leave a Reply