altimate.SHOWDOWN Magandjin Have Crowned Their Season Three Winner!

News Queensland News
Michael James
September 19, 2025
altimate.SHOWDOWN Magandjin Have Crowned Their Season Three Winner!
Image: altimate.SHOWDOWN winner. Image: Facebook

After six incredible heats altimate.SHOWDOWN Magandjin have crowned their latest winner.

84 incredible contestants battled in out for the current title with one champion emerging to take home the crown.

And they have taken home an incredible cash prize for their efforts.

altimate.SHOWDOWN Magandjin crowns a winner

altimate.SHOWDOWN Magandjin has emerged in recent years to be one of the most hotly contested titles in Brisbane.

This competition allows for a diverse range of performances and styles where anyone is welcome to compete and showcase their talent and passion.

Speaking to The Star Observer earlier this year Brisbane Drag King icon Lord Sev, who served as head judge, explained their passion for the competition.

“Altimate Showdown is like nothing else. In a sea of contests and competitions that focus on individual art forms, often with specific scoring criteria, Alt smashes the boundaries between art industries, tears up the idea of criteria, and instead invites all competitors to do what it is that they do in the most fierce and entertaining way possible!”

In 2024 Iman Inawig  took home the title and prize pack for their captivating performances and now they have ended their reign.

After a tough competition Wilhemina Westwood was crowned the winner for 2025, on top of a fantastic prize pack from local sponsors of the competition Wilhemina also took home $4,500 in cash for their win.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by alt. (@altevents.au)

“You blew us away and we simply couldn’t be prouder and more thrilled to welcome you to the altimate.SHOWDOWN Champion Hall of Fame x” altimate.SHOWDOWN said in a post online.

“Thank you for your unapologetic, queer artistic NONSENSE 💛

“The absolute legends from @thebrightsidebris have joined forces with alt. to gift you $4.5k of cold hard cash, as part of your prize pack! ENJOY x
Congratulations to each and every competitor who brought queer artistic excellence and to our judges, hosts, The Brightside and the AUDIENCE for sharing in the community bonding queer joy.”
However Wilehmina wasn’t the only winner for the night with Ursa Major walking away with the Royale award for Season three.
“The Royale Award is a Mx Congeniality accolade, celebrating the performer who embodies the spirit of community, camaraderie and uplifting others, given in honour of Katie Tangey, beloved performer known as Vivien May-Royale, and her profound impact on the performing arts community” organisers explained on social media.
Ursa also receives $500 cash as the recipient of the award.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by alt. (@altevents.au)

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

related articles

Monét X Change Gets Engaged To Long Term Partner
September 19, 2025 | Lydia Jupp

Monét X Change Gets Engaged To Long Term Partner
Celebrity Entertainment
Some Charges Against Alan Jones Downgraded, Others Dropped
September 19, 2025 | Lydia Jupp

Some Charges Against Alan Jones Downgraded, Others Dropped
News
Brisbane Pride Gifts Historic Gilbert Baker Pride Flag To The Queensland Museum
September 19, 2025 | Chloe Sargeant

Brisbane Pride Gifts Historic Gilbert Baker Pride Flag To The Queensland Museum
News Queensland News
Adelaide’s Feast Festival Unveils Huge 2025 Program Celebrating 50 Years of LGBTQ+ Liberation
September 19, 2025 | Chloe Sargeant

Adelaide’s Feast Festival Unveils Huge 2025 Program Celebrating 50 Years of LGBTQ+ Liberation
National News News South Australia
The Steamy Part Of Sydney Cruising Culture Putting Us On The Map
September 18, 2025 | Lydia Jupp

The Steamy Part Of Sydney Cruising Culture Putting Us On The Map
News
Jerry of Ben & Jerry’s Announces Resignation Over Values Dispute With Parent Company
September 18, 2025 | Lydia Jupp

Jerry of Ben & Jerry’s Announces Resignation Over Values Dispute With Parent Company
International News