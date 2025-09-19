altimate.SHOWDOWN Magandjin Have Crowned Their Season Three Winner!

After six incredible heats altimate.SHOWDOWN Magandjin have crowned their latest winner.

84 incredible contestants battled in out for the current title with one champion emerging to take home the crown.

And they have taken home an incredible cash prize for their efforts.

altimate.SHOWDOWN Magandjin crowns a winner

altimate.SHOWDOWN Magandjin has emerged in recent years to be one of the most hotly contested titles in Brisbane.

This competition allows for a diverse range of performances and styles where anyone is welcome to compete and showcase their talent and passion.

Speaking to The Star Observer earlier this year Brisbane Drag King icon Lord Sev, who served as head judge, explained their passion for the competition.

“Altimate Showdown is like nothing else. In a sea of contests and competitions that focus on individual art forms, often with specific scoring criteria, Alt smashes the boundaries between art industries, tears up the idea of criteria, and instead invites all competitors to do what it is that they do in the most fierce and entertaining way possible!”

In 2024 Iman Inawig took home the title and prize pack for their captivating performances and now they have ended their reign.

After a tough competition Wilhemina Westwood was crowned the winner for 2025, on top of a fantastic prize pack from local sponsors of the competition Wilhemina also took home $4,500 in cash for their win.

“You blew us away and we simply couldn’t be prouder and more thrilled to welcome you to the altimate.SHOWDOWN Champion Hall of Fame x” altimate.SHOWDOWN said in a post online.

“Thank you for your unapologetic, queer artistic NONSENSE “

“The absolute legends from @thebrightsidebris have joined forces with alt. to gift you $4.5k of cold hard cash, as part of your prize pack! ENJOY x

Congratulations to each and every competitor who brought queer artistic excellence and to our judges, hosts, The Brightside and the AUDIENCE for sharing in the community bonding queer joy.”

However Wilehmina wasn’t the only winner for the night with Ursa Major walking away with the Royale award for Season three.

“The Royale Award is a Mx Congeniality accolade, celebrating the performer who embodies the spirit of community, camaraderie and uplifting others, given in honour of Katie Tangey, beloved performer known as Vivien May-Royale, and her profound impact on the performing arts community” organisers explained on social media.

Ursa also receives $500 cash as the recipient of the award.