ARQ Sydney Launches New ‘Sex Tunnel’ For Mardi Gras Season

Michael James
February 22, 2025
Just in time for Mardi Gras, ARQ Sydney have launched an innovative new addition to the building.

Dubbed by some as a “sex tunnel” or the “tunnel of love” there will now be a tunnel connecting the venue to the neighbouring sex on premises venue, Sauna X.

ARQ launch The Tunnel

Officially named “The Tunnel” the new opening will allow party goers to go between the two venues throughout the evening.

”The Tunnel has long been rumoured and we are so proud to be the ones to make it come to life” ARQ said in a statement.
“For anymore info people will just have to make their way down to ARQ on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday of Mardi Gras weekend to experience it for themselves. It’s red, it’s sexy and it’s finally here!”
The Tunnel opening will coincide with three upcoming events at the venue including the Harbour City Bears Underbear Party on Wednesday, Poof Doof’s Red Rave Underwear party on Thursday and Thick N Juicy on Friday evening.
Event organisers are offering add on pricing for events to allow free access between the two venues, however patrons will be able to pay at the door to gain access.

Sauna X said they are excited about the opening and are working hard to ensure a smooth operation for all party goers.

“We are excited to finally make use of the tunnel for the Underbear, Poof Doof & Thick & Juicy events this Mardi Gras” they said.

“As per licensing requirements we will have security stationed out of & inside whilst it’s in operation.  Additionally alcohol is not allowed to travel between venues.”

Can we expect to see future use of the new access? Maybe they teased.

“We are in discussions regarding further plans. When we are ready to announce something we will” they said.

ARQ Sydney is located at 16 Flinders St, Darlinghurst with access to The Tunnel commencing on Wednesday February 26.

 

 

