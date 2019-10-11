—

American LGBTIQ health organisation Gender Health Query (GHQ) has raised concerns about alleged “over-medicalising” of young trans people in Australia.

In a letter addressed to Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt and Prime Minister Scott Morrison—seen by the Star Observer—the group outlined that while they support the “free expression” of all gender non-conforming children, they worry about the “collateral damage” they claim could occur as more youth transition at younger ages.

Noting The Australian’s continued poor coverage of medical issues affecting transgender youth, GHQ stated that while the coverage is conservative, not all health professionals expressing concerns in the newspaper are conservative themselves.

“We formed this organisation in response to an increase in youth who say social and/or medical transition for the treatment of gender dysphoria was a mistake. And for the growing numbers of LGBT people who are concerned about this,” the letter reads.

“Young people who started transition in their teens or early adulthood already are being harmed. While previous studies on adults who transitioned under a gatekeeping model show low regret rates, more young people are expressing regret.”

The letter comes from the founder of GHQ, Justine Kreher, “a middle age, mostly gay lady” who is also the founder of US queer women’s support service, The Homoarchy.

Kreher claims that she was inspired to understand the impacts of youth medical transition after expressions of “worry” and “outrage” among LGBTIQ community members.

The letter states that potential issues in youth medical transition include “a lack of in-depth research”, “severe health consequences” and “the negligent sterilisation of children”.

Kremer claims these issues are causing unrest within the queer community and argues that maturing “naturally” is as much a right as having the option to transition medically.

“Some activists are arguing social, and medical transition is a human right. The right to proper mental health support and time to mature naturally, without being drastically altered by the medical profession, is also a human right,” she wrote.

The letter is largely at odds with current medical thinking in Australia around the benefits of transitioning early.

These include mental health benefits stemming from affirming a trans child’s identity and avoiding trauma associated with the onset of puberty.

Puberty blocking medication also prevents the development of secondary sex characteristics such as traditionally ‘male’ traits including body hair, deepening of voice and widening of shoulders; and traditionally ‘female’ traits such as enlargement of breasts, widening of hips and rounding of the face.

The letter also fails to mention the option of ‘de-transitioning’, which is most cases simply requires the young person to stop taking the prescribed medication.

GHQ’s letter to Hunt and Morrison comes after an unpublished law reform submission by the Australian Psychological Society—arguing that transgender youth under the age of 16 should be able to undergo gender-affirming surgeries without permission from a parent or guardian—caused moral panic in conservative media this week.

It also comes in the week that transgender activist and actor Georgie Stone called out Morrison for accusing “gender whisperers” of influencing vulnerable children who question their gender identity.

The 19-year-old Neighbours actor, who was announced on Wednesday as a new ambassador for non-profit youth mental health organisation, Headspace, said Morrison’s comments contribute to the stigma that affects the mental health of trans Australians.

“It’s ironic that his government are committed to eradicating mental illness and yet they perpetuate those same mindsets and ideals that are the reason that the statistics are so horrible,” said Stone, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

“If they actually want to do what they’re setting out to do, they need to look at themselves and their own attitudes and see what the message is that they are promoting and the effects that’s having.”