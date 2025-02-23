Australian Film Lesbian Space Princess Triumphs At Berlinale With Award Win

Australian animated film Lesbian Space Princess has clinched the prestigious Teddy Award at the Berlin International Film Festival, Berlinale.

The accolade, awarded to the best queer films, marks a significant milestone for the debut feature from South Australian writers and directors Emma Hough Hobbs and Leela

Described as “queer as f**k,” Lesbian Space Princess is an indie sci-fi comedy that follows the adventurous Princess Saira, who embarks on a galactic mission to rescue her ex-girlfriend, Kiki, from the clutches of the “Straight White Maliens.”

The story explores themes of love, identity, and self-discovery, all wrapped up in a vibrant animated flick.

The film’s journey to success began with a $10,000 funding boost from Queer Screen’s Completion Fund, which was awarded during the Mardi Gras Film Festival.

This financial support proved crucial in bringing Lesbian Space Princess to life. The film was created as part of the South Australian Film Corporation’s Film Lab: New Voices initiative, showcasing the talents of a small yet passionate team committed to telling queer stories.

During the award ceremony, Varghese shared the personal nature of the film, highlighting its roots in their own experiences.

“Emma and I are dating, and we decided that together we make one confident person to direct a feature film,” she joked, adding, “We put so much of ourselves into the film and it’s a beautiful combination of us, our anxieties, insecurities and struggles with getting girls.”

She expressed hopes that audiences, particularly queer individuals and people of colour, would feel represented and empowered, stating, “For 86 minutes, you rule the gaylaxy.”

The Teddy Awards, now in their 39th year, are the longest-running LGBTQ+ prize in the film festival circuit, celebrating the best in queer cinema.

The unanimous decision by the jury highlighted the film’s impact, with jury spokesperson Sarah L. Walker praising it as “a perfectly timed and beautifully executed adventure into contemporary romance.”