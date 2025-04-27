Bakery Lane In Fortitude Valley To Transform For First Open Air Laneway Gay Dance Party

The historic Bakery Lane in Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley is about to undergo its biggest transformation ever.

Under the guidance of Brisbane’s biggest queer event creator, Harry K, this iconic venue is set for something a little different when the Outrageous Laneway Party launches this June.

It will be the first time the venue has been transformed for an LGBTQIA+ event and will see the streets come alive for this open air dance party.

Outrageous Laneway Open Air Gay Dance Party at Bakery Lane

Since launching Fluffy nightclub in Brisbane Harry K has made a name for himself in Brisbane for iconic queer events.

After hosting some of the biggest names and parties in Brisbane the popular DJ and event creator began branching out and building new events at creative and innovative spaces across Brisbane.

This has seen the likes of the Splash Out Boat Party, the Halloween Hall and recent events at Enigma night club for the XXXMash Bash as well as the very popular Out On Top pool parties. His regular events include the hit Drag Brunch at Cloudland and the musical tribute show, Hey Felicia!

“My favourite thing to do ever is take over popular spaces and make them our own, even if it’s for a few hours” he told The Star Observer.

Now Harry K has his sights set on transforming one iconic location into a huge gay dance party for the very first time.

“To be able to take over Bakery Lane in the middle of the valley and make it a massive gay dance laneway party makes me so excited” he says.

“We’re shutting down Bakery Lane and turning it into an open-air dance party that’s set to take over the Valley” reads the official event.

“Nestled between boutique bars, eateries and red-brick laneway walls, Outrageous Laneway Party is bringing the beats, the house vibe, and YOU for one massive Sunday session in the sun.”

“From day to night, expect non-stop music, live entertainment and a crowd that came to dance. We’re mixing the energy of a street rave with that signature Harry K flair — all in the heart of THE VALLEY.”

The event is set to feature a set of Outrageous DJ’s including Atomic Blonde [SYD], Richie LeStrange, Davide DC, Harry K, Ney Like A Horse and Raul Pedro, plus hosts from the iconic Drag Race Down Under season four, Mandy Moobs and Freya Armani.

Together these incredible artists will transform this iconic space on Saturday, June 8 from 2pm – 10pm.

Tickets to the Outrageous Laneway Party are available to purchase online now.