BBC Denies Reports Ncuti Gatwa Has Been Dropped From Doctor Who

The rumour mill is in over drive with reports that Ncuti Gatwa has not been renewed to reprise his role as the doctor in Doctor Who for a third season.

Several news outlets are reporting that the Sex Education star has officially been let go from the series.

However a spokesperson for the BBC has denied the claims overnight.

Dr Who and Ncuti Gatwa face an uncertain future.

Since it was announced that Ncuti Gatwa would be taking on the iconic leading role of Doctor Who there has been mixed reactions.

After two seasons both the show and Gatwa have faced mixed reactions.

The last two seasons have seen the show release the queerest season yet with some iconic guests including Neil Patrick Harris and Jinkx Monsoon.

After the show featured a gay kiss between Ncuti Gatwa and Jonathan Groff the BBC was forced to respond to two viewer complaints, which they dismissed.

However this didn’t stop plenty of complains from viewers that the show had gone “too woke” and it seemed many viewers were switching off.

Whilst previous actors David Tennant and Matt Smith saw up to ten million tuning in, recent seasons have been far less with viewership falling to just 1.6 million.

With the current season set to end next week and no announcement on whether Gatwa will continue, many news outlets are reporting that he has been let go from the iconic show.

The show is set to rest for 2026 with a return in 2027.

Adding fuel to the fire Gatwa was supposed to present the UK’s score at Eurovision over the weekend, however he pulled out at the last minute, being replaced by pop icon Sophie Ellis Bextor instead.

With mountain speculation about his future a spokesperson for the BBC has released a statement on Friday.

“Whilst we never comment on the future of the Doctor, any suggestion that Ncuti Gatwa has been ‘axed’ is pure fiction” they said.

“The decision on season 3 will be made after season 2 airs and any other claims are just pure speculation.”

“The deal with Disney+ was for 26 episodes – and we still have an entire spin-off, The War Between the Land and the Sea, to air” they continued.