Benson Wu Appointed Inaugural CEO Of Queer Screen

Entertainment News
Lydia Jupp
May 15, 2025
Image: Queer Screen/supplied

Queer Screen has today announced the appointment of Benson Wu as its inaugural Chief Executive Officer, marking a new chapter for Australia’s leading LGBTQIA+ screen organisation.

Wu has a long-standing connection with Queer Screen, having started as a volunteer before going on to build a successful career in major cultural events, including the Taiwan Film Festival in Australia, Sydney Film Festival and SXSW Sydney. Wu also has international festival experience through both the Taiwan International Queer Film Festival and Cinema at Sea – Okinawa Pan-Pacific International Film Festival.

Known in the screen industry for his innovative thinking, inclusive leadership, and proven success in audience development, Benson steps into the role at a time of transformation and renewed ambition for Queer Screen.

“I’m truly honoured and excited to carry forward the legacy that Queer Screen, through its incredible teams and boards, has built over the years with both the Mardi Gras Film Festival and the Queer Screen Film Fest,” Wu said.

“Having started my career here in 2016, this organisation holds a special place in my heart. I’m committed to continuing its vital work for the diverse communities we serve, supporting both emerging and established filmmakers, and working alongside businesses that champion equality.”

Appointment marks new model for Queer Screen

Wu’s appointment marks a significant evolution in Queer Screen’s structure and vision, designed to elevate the organisation’s capacity to grow, expand partnerships, and deepen its impact on the Australian and international LGBTQIA+ screen landscape after 32 years of operation.

“We are delighted that Queer Screen has been able to attract someone like Benson, with such a strong and diverse heritage in film festivals,” said Abs Osseiran and Angela Ruchin, Co-Chairs of Queer Screen.

“We can’t wait to start working with him at this crucial time in our organisation’s history and more broadly, at a pivotal moment for the global LGBTQIA+ community.”

The organisations say its shift to a CEO-led model will help future-proof operations, build resilience, and ensure it continues to uplift queer filmmakers and audiences alike.

Prior to Wu’s appointment, Queer Screen was led by Lisa Rose, who stepped down earlier in the year after eight years as the Festival Director and 13 years in the organisation. She was instrumental in shaping the voice and growth of Queer Screen, launching key initiatives such as the Pitch Off and Completion Fund.

“Lisa’s dedication, vision, and fierce advocacy for queer storytelling have been nothing short of extraordinary,” said Co-Chairs Osseiran and Ruchin. “She leaves an enduring legacy and a stronger, more visible Queer Screen.”

