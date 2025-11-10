Big Brother Bounces Back With Bold New Housemates

Televisions original social experiment, Big Brother, has returned to our screens with a fresh batch of housemates this weekend.

Vowing to bring back the magic of the original series, producers have scoured the country for “real” people this season.

And as far as first impressions go, they may have hit the mark with their latest batch.

Big Brother Is Back

Ever since Big Brother launched back in 2001 the iconic show has introduced us to some of our favourite television personalities over the years.

The popular and often controversial series also served as an interesting place for LGBTQIA+ representation in a time when our community was still often sidelined in mainstream media.

From the likes of Johnny in season one, to Nathan in season two, each year we were introduced to different characters from our community, whilst it may have often felt like tokenism there was depth and diversity over the years as the tapestry of our story telling deepened.

In fact our queer housemates provided some of the most iconic moments in Australian television history.

The day David “Farmer Dave” Graham came out on national television was a moment on Australian TV that few have forgotten.

When Benjamin Norris, who became the first openly gay winner, proposed to his fiance after winning in 2012 the country cheered along with them.

Now the 2025 reboot is promising more diverse queer story telling with the cast including the loud and loveable Abiola.

Described as a “force of nature who doesn’t just walk into a room – she arrives” Abiola immediately resonated with viewers with her bold personality described herself as a “fat, blak lesbian.”

The official website describes her as “A singer and musician, music is her energy, her language, her everything. Loud, unapologetic, and fiercely honest, she speaks her mind and laughs with infectious joy.”

“Empathy and respect are important values she shares with everyone. Flamboyant, funny, and proudly gay, she’s known to stir the pot but is deeply empathetic and impossible to ignore. Her name literally means “born to be famous” – and trust us, you won’t forget her.”

Abiola is joined by a host of loud and loveable characters who all entered the house over the weekend, while Abiola is openly queer, it remains to be seen if any of the other housemates represent the LGBTQIA+ community.

She is joined by the likes of a tradie, a single mum, a barber, a model and advocate for people living with tourettes.

12 housemates have entered the house with a 13th set to be voted in by the public this week.

