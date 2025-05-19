Bob The Drag Queen Takes Aim At ‘Vs The World,’ Warns Queens To ‘Say No’

Bob The Drag Queen has everyone talking after making controversial comments about international spin offs of Drag Race.

Speaking on his podcast with fellow alumni Naomi Smalls Bob made the comments advising queens not to take opportunities for the internal spin offs Vs The World and Global All Stars.

The comments have since gone viral with queens from around the world jumping in to have their say.

Bob The Drag Queen advises against competing on Vs The World

After previously ruling out a return to Drag Race for himself, Bob The Drag Queen has stirred the pot with drag queens around the world this week over comments about the international spin offs.

While talking with fellow season eight queen Naomi Smalls on his podcast Sibling Rivalry Bob shared his thoughts stating that he “would never” accept an offer for the Vs The World spinoff.

He then went on to advise his fellow queens not to do the same.

When discussing another queen who was offered a Vs The World spot Bob leapt in “I would NEVER he said.”

“Any queens, if you’re being offered Vs The World, say no!” he said.

“We have to stop them from even offering it as an option” he continued.

“If you all just keep saying no, they’ll stop offering it.”

“There is no way you could ever convince me and I know, I won Drag Race – But if I was Alyssa Summers” he said, appearing to confuse Alyssa Edwards and Marina Summers “you could not convince me to do a Vs The World.”

“What about Global?” asked Naomi Smalls, but Bob was not here for that either.

“No! Even worse! Even worse!” he said.

However when a producer asked if Bob would do it if the prize were a million dollars, his answer changed “Ok, I’m back in” he said, but for $500,000? “No.”

I don’t understand why being so harsh on a platform showcasing amazing non US and especially drag artists that aren’t from non english speaking countries? Have you seen Marina Summers? Nehellenia ? etc.. And if those stop existing including Global, where are we gonna see it? pic.twitter.com/nqzAHJdQsx — KINA (@KINA2_2) May 15, 2025

International queens respond

While it all might have been a light hearted conversation between Bob The Drag Queen and Naomi Smalls, plenty of international queens have chimed in with something to say, including some of our Down Under queens.

Drag Race Down Under season for queen Lucina Innocence was quick to jump in to the conversation.

“So easy for an American winner to say, majority of the girls from international franchises get barely any career boost post show so to get an opportunity to go on a season that more people watch is a no brainer?” she wrote.

Echoing her sentiments was fellow Down Under season four queen Freya Armani.

“uhh any opportunity to showcase/support queer art on a global platform will never be a bad opportunity..” she posted on X (Twitter)

Even All Stars 9 winner Angeria Paris VanMicheals jumped in to have her say.

“I actually told my best friend that if I didn’t win Allstars9 and was asked to do UKvsTheWorld or Global, my answer would be “yes”. I wanted a new experience. Competing with non American queens sounds so fun to me” she said.

Global All Stars contestant Nehellenia was having her say too.

“Tv shows like “Gas” or “Vstheworld” not only give the opportunity to drag queens who otherwise could not have the same visibility on a global level, but show the public how artists with different backgrounds and styles can compete together, proving to have the same talent and sometimes even more, than american artists. try to do what you do in a language that you do not master perfectly! why denigrate something that tries to praise the art of drag instead of supporting it? why take away value from something so humanly and artistically unifying?” she wrote online.

UK queen Le Fil also had her say after accepting her spot on Canada Vs The World recently.

“I really enjoyed the whole process second time around, with no pressure. Life’s too short to be that neggy about fun opportunities. I did it cos I always love making art and there was at least enough money to not go into debt this time…”

The drama continued to unfold online as over 3 million viewers tuned in to watch the clip and comments ran into the thousands online.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 10 is currently airing on Stan in Australia.