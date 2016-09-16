—

ONE of the most popular events on Sydney’s LGBTI calendar is only two days away with the 29th annual Bobby Goldsmith Foundation (BGF) Bake Off set to be one of the biggest yet.

BGF is Australia’s longest-running HIV charity. Founded in 1984, BGF undertakes a range of support and interventions that address key determinants of poor health outcomes for people living with HIV (PLHIV) such as, long-term social and economic poverty.

The Bake Off is on Sunday September 18 upstairs at the Beresford Hotel and will be hosted by the legendary Vanessa Wagner. Guests will be greeted by the adorable Aunty Mavis as Maître D and be entertainment by sensational Coco Jumbo, DJ Mark Alsop along with surprise acts.

Spring Carnival is this year’s theme, and contestants and guests are asked to keep ‘A day at the races’ in mind when decorating their entry or saddling on a fascinator or hat for a winning prize.

“Bake Off was historically BGFs main fundraising event and as times have changed, it has changed to become a go-to community event bringing cake lovers and friends together to help raise monies for people living with HIV,” Bobby Goldsmith Foundation CEO, David Riddell said.

The iconic Claire de Lune (Claire’s Kitchen at Le Salon, Darlinghurst) will lead the judging panel with special guest, international culinary TV host Maeve O’Meara of SBS Food Safari and cupcake extraordinaire Orlando Sanpo, founder of Black Velvet Cupcakes, Darlinghurst.

As part of the fundraising activities, winning cake entries will be auctioned off by Auctioneer Romany Brooks, coupled with some fantastic donated prizes. All other entries will be up for silent auction.

The cake categories are:

Best Cake

Best Professional Creation

Best Decorated Cake (edible or non-edible)

Best Cupcake

Best Fete Baking

Best Tart or Pie

Best Preserve

BGF Bake Off, Sunday September 18, 3PM to 6PM, upstairs Beresford – 354 Bourke Street, Surry Hills, NSW 2010