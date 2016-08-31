—

THE Darlinghurst Business Partnership (DBP) might be the knight in shining armour for Sydney’s fledgling Oxford St precinct as it unveils its ideas to revitalise the area.

The DBP’s plans were unveiled today after lengthy consultations with relevant stakeholders and now it wants to hear what you think of its ideas.

The partnership said it is clear that development will come to Oxford Street and if it is managed creatively and effectively it believed it does not need to “spell the end of the City of Sydney’s last arts, culture and entertainment precinct”.

“Sydney has suffered from a lack of coherent planning for the 24-hour, globalised gig-economy that major cities are moving towards. Laws have been made reactively and on the fly,” DBP president Stephan Győry said.

“We are not anti-development; in fact we expect and welcome it. We want to ensure quality development that enhances our local culture, rather than displaces it.”

The DBP has called on the NSW State Government to declare and legislate a specially designated ‘Oxford Street, Darlinghurst: Arts, Culture & Innovation Precinct’.

“The Act should explicitly recognise the economic and societal value of arts & and culture and the businesses involved in the sector,” the DBP said in a statement.

“It must be predicated on the 24 hour rhythms of a true 21st Century city with a comprehensive, multi-agency plan to protect, foster and develop the night-time economy.”

The DBP has also suggested a raft of other changes it believed would change “Oxford Street a High Street of international acclaim” including; removal of clearways, impose a 40kph speed limit and a Bondi Light Rail.

“A renewal of Taylor Square could include the public reclamation of the Supreme Court building and the opening of its forecourt as well as a complete redesign of Taylor Square South,” the DBP suggested.

“These changes must be planned in close cooperation with local stakeholders: the LGBTI community, residents, businesses and the City of Sydney.”