Both Menendez Brothers Denied Parole After 36 Years In Prison

Both Lyle and Erik Menendez were delivered a shock decision this week after both were denied parole.

The pair were anticipating an early releasee after a recommendation of resentencing last year.

However this was denied in both cases.

Lyle and Erik Menendez will remain behind bars

Lyle and Erik Menendez made headlines when the bodies of their parents were discovered in their home in 1989, with the pair, 18 and 21 at the time, later being convicted of their murder.

The brothers stood to inherit millions of dollars from their parents, which was ultimately deemed as their motive for the murders.

Lyle and Erik claimed at their trial that their father Jose Menendez had molested them, something other family members also claimed was true.

Their story sensationally made headlines again last year when television producer Ryan Murphy adapted their story for television.

Monsters – titled Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story drew extensive criticism for the incestuous undertones of the story.

Murphy selected Cooper Koch to play Erik Menendez and Nicholas Alexander Chavez to play Lyle Mendendez, with the pair appearing in several provocative scenes together.

Audiences had mixed reactions to the show with some viewers accusing Murphy of confusing a trauma response to sexual abuse with homosexuality.

However, there’s no evidence to say these events happened in real life. Lyle Menendez even testified at trial that he had never had any sort of sexual relationship with his brother.

With all the media attention on the show, attention also turned back to the brothers themselves with Kim Kardashian and Cooper Koch visiting the pair in prison.

Last year Los Angeles district attorney George Gascon stated “I believe they have paid their debt to society” when recommending their resentencing.

However on Thursday Erik’s chance of an early release were denied with the district attorney arguing the pair had never taken responsibility for their crimes.

Erik’s behaviour in prison was also cited as grounds for denying his release with the board claiming he still poses a safety risk to the public.

On Friday Lyle Menendez was also denied parole for another three years, also still deemed a safety risk to the public.

For now, Lyle and Erik Menendez will continue to serve their life sentences at the R.J Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego prison.