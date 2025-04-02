Brisbane Celebrates The Trans Community Awards 2025
Over the weekend the trans community in Brisbane came together to celebrate the achievements of the powerful and passionate local transgender community at the Trans Community Awards.
On the eve of the Transgender Day Of Visibility the awards were held at The Sportsman Hotel in Brisbane.
The awards celebrated the achievements of the individuals and organisations in the local community as well as local allies who support and uplift the lives of transgender folk.
The Trans Community Awards
Organised by Many Genders One Voice the Trans Community Awards have been taking place in Brisbane since 2016.
Each year the trans community and their allies in Brisbane gather to celebrate the remarkable achievements of the diverse, strong and proud transgender community.
The 2025 awards were again organised by Dylan Bartlett with hosting duties conducted by DJ Beksis.
“Congratulations to the Trans Community Awards Winners for 2025! A huge shoutout to this year’s incredible winners who have made a lasting impact in our communities!” wrote Many Genders One Voice on Facebook following the event.
“Your dedication, advocacy, and hard work continue to create a better, safer, and more inclusive world for Trans, Gender Diverse, Non-Binary, Sistergirl and Brotherboy people.”
Individual winners who were recognised on the night included Morgan Collura who received the Ally Of The Year Award, Zee Parks who took home the Rural Activist/Advocate of the Year as well as Jasper Mimica who received the Non-Binary Activist/Advocate of the Year award and Necho Brocchi who received the Trans Activist/Advocate of the Year Award.
Local organisation Gay Skate took home two awards on the evening both for Group Of The Year and Event Of The Year for their support of the local community while Service Provider of the Year was awarded to Open Doors Youth Service.
Also taking home a very special award for the evening was local trans advocate Evie Ryder who was awarded the honour of the Many Genders One Voice Community Achievement Award for her tireless service to the local transgender community.
Taking to Facebook the day after the awards Evie expressed thanks and gratitude for the award.
“Never in my lifetime did I ever dream I would win this award” Evie wrote.
“I’m feeling so deeply grateful and honoured to have received the Many Genders One Voice Community Achievement Award for 2025.”
Ally of the Year – Morgan Collura
Service Provider of the Year – Open Doors Youth Service
Group of the Year – Gay Skate
Rural Activist/Advocate of the Year – Zee Parks
Event of the Year – Gay Skate
Non-Binary Activist/Advocate of the Year – Jasper Mimica
Trans Activist/Advocate of the Year – Necho Brocchi
Many Genders One Voice Community Achievement – Evie Ryder
