Brisbane Celebrates The Trans Community Awards 2025

Over the weekend the trans community in Brisbane came together to celebrate the achievements of the powerful and passionate local transgender community at the Trans Community Awards.

On the eve of the Transgender Day Of Visibility the awards were held at The Sportsman Hotel in Brisbane.

The awards celebrated the achievements of the individuals and organisations in the local community as well as local allies who support and uplift the lives of transgender folk.

The Trans Community Awards

Organised by Many Genders One Voice the Trans Community Awards have been taking place in Brisbane since 2016.

Each year the trans community and their allies in Brisbane gather to celebrate the remarkable achievements of the diverse, strong and proud transgender community.

The 2025 awards were again organised by Dylan Bartlett with hosting duties conducted by DJ Beksis.

“Congratulations to the Trans Community Awards Winners for 2025! A huge shoutout to this year’s incredible winners who have made a lasting impact in our communities!” wrote Many Genders One Voice on Facebook following the event.

“Your dedication, advocacy, and hard work continue to create a better, safer, and more inclusive world for Trans, Gender Diverse, Non-Binary, Sistergirl and Brotherboy people.”

Individual winners who were recognised on the night included Morgan Collura who received the Ally Of The Year Award, Zee Parks who took home the Rural Activist/Advocate of the Year as well as Jasper Mimica who received the Non-Binary Activist/Advocate of the Year award and Necho Brocchi who received the Trans Activist/Advocate of the Year Award.

Local organisation Gay Skate took home two awards on the evening both for Group Of The Year and Event Of The Year for their support of the local community while Service Provider of the Year was awarded to Open Doors Youth Service.

Also taking home a very special award for the evening was local trans advocate Evie Ryder who was awarded the honour of the Many Genders One Voice Community Achievement Award for her tireless service to the local transgender community.

Taking to Facebook the day after the awards Evie expressed thanks and gratitude for the award.

“Never in my lifetime did I ever dream I would win this award” Evie wrote.

“I’m feeling so deeply grateful and honoured to have received the Many Genders One Voice Community Achievement Award for 2025.”

“Thank you to the hard working Many Genders One Voice Team and everyone involved in the Trans Community Awards for holding space for trans joy, leadership, and community.”

“Being recognised alongside so many incredible folks who are making waves in their own ways honestly means the world to me” she continued.

“To all the other award winners — I see you, and I’m so proud of everything you bring to our communities. Your courage, care, and creativity give me hope. This award isn’t just mine — it belongs to everyone who has stood beside me, lifted me up, and reminded me that we are never alone in this work.”

“Like I said in my speech it’s the joy I find in life like skateboarding and connecting with others that gives me strength.” “Trans joy is such a powerful act of resistance. In a world that too often tries to silence or erase us, our laughter, our love, our connection, and our community are radical and transformative.: “Let’s keep showing up for each other. Let’s keep building spaces where we can be fully ourselves. Such as: Gayawur Rainbow | QC – Queensland Council for LGBTI Health And weskateqld.wordpress.com”

“Because trans joy isn’t just beautiful — it’s unstoppable. This Trans Day of Visibility, let’s not just be seen — let’s be celebrated, protected, and free.”

See below for the full list of the 2025 award winners.

Ally of the Year – Morgan Collura

Service Provider of the Year – Open Doors Youth Service

Group of the Year – Gay Skate

Rural Activist/Advocate of the Year – Zee Parks

Event of the Year – Gay Skate

Non-Binary Activist/Advocate of the Year – Jasper Mimica

Trans Activist/Advocate of the Year – Necho Brocchi

Many Genders One Voice Community Achievement – Evie Ryder