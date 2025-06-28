Brisbane Community Shines At The 64th Annual Queens Ball Awards

Brisbane City Hall has again lit up for another night of dazzling celebrations as the 64th annual Queens Ball awards marked another fabulous evening.

Complete the rainbow, glitter, sequins and fabulous frocks Brisbane turned it out for the community’s night of nights.

Read on to find out who took home the prestigious awards for 2025

The 64th Annual Queens Ball Awards

The Queens Ball returned again as the longest continuously running LGBTQIA+ event in the world tonight, proving the old girls still got it!

This year 600 people flocked to the City Hall to celebrate the amazing achievements of the Brisbane LGBTQIA+ community, in style.

As usual party goers were dressed to the nines for this years theme, Many Voices, One Pride, each putting their own unique spin on their outfits.

Hosted by Paul Wheeler and 2024 Drag Performer Of The Year, Gayleen Tuckwood, it was another important year for the event with Brisbane Pride President James McCarthy reminding the room of the important legacy of the ball.

“In 1962, Queensland’s queer community was gathering in a time when to be openly gay, trans or queer was to risk your job, your safety and your freedom. But still, we met, in private homes on Tamborine Mountain, in underground venues and eventually when we came down the mountain, as Dame Sybil would say – proudly and publicly.”

“It was always an act of resistance. An act of defiance” he said.

“And tonight over six decades later, we honour that legacy.”

“We honour every person who dared to show up, to dress up, to play up, and to say we belong. We gather because Queen’s Ball is a living piece of our collective history. A torch passed down through generations who dared to imagine a different future – beyond shame, silence and fear.”

In between the speeches and awards the Brisbane City Hall stage lit up once again with a dazzling night of performances.

Drag Race Down Under stars Mandy Moobs and Freya Armani joined a stellar line up of talent including Joshua Taliani, Ja’Mie Displays, Gia Von She and Frenchi Darling.

Local trans icons of Brisbane also took to the stage with Malika and Yana Michelle delivering their own special performances for the crowd.

Following the awards Emily Williams returned to the stage to deliver another powerhouse set that saw the dance floor come alive, while DJ Beksis closed the night once again.

See below for the full list of winners for the 2025 Queens Ball Awards.

First Nations Leadership and Engagement Award: Katya Louking

Young Achievement Award: Freya Armani

Activist of the Year: Lulu Lemans

Ally of the Year: Kate Fuller

Volunteer of the Year: Ren Shrike

Community Social Group: Open Doors Youth Service

Community Support Group: Open Doors Youth Service

Community Sporting Group: Gay Skate

Artist of the Year: Nordacious

DJ of the Year: Richie Lestrange

Drag Performer of the Year: Terry Daktyl

Performer of the Year: Clara Cupcakes

Event of the Year: Light Up The Night Gala

Venue of the Year: The Wickham Hotel

Proud Award: Gabrieal Mattieux

Lifetime Achievement Award: Dion Tatow