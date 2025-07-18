Brisbane Drag Icon Shanny T-Bone Announces She’s Quitting Drag After 20 Years

After two dazzling decades on Brisbane stages, beloved drag performer Shanny T-Bone has announced she’s taking a step back from drag “for now”.

In a moving Instagram post shared earlier this week, the co-host of Sporties’ VIP Thursdays reflected on their journey from a shy Sunshine Coast teen to one of Queensland’s most cherished drag icons.

“When I was 20, I slipped on a pair of kitten heels, a frock, and some makeup, not knowing where this path would take me,” wrote Shanny. “Growing up on the Sunshine Coast, I always felt different… I spent my days dreaming in my bedroom where no one could see.”

The performer, known off-stage as Jim, described moving to Brisbane at 19 as an escape from a hometown that told them “being me wasn’t okay”. It was in Brisbane’s queer nightlife scene that they found a sense of belonging—and a calling.

“The first time I saw drag live, I was blown away. It wasn’t just entertainment—it was magic, family, and freedom,” they wrote. “For twenty years, drag has been my heartbeat. I’ve given my soul, my body, my everything.”

But after years of sacrifice and performing through heartbreaks, injuries and life changes, Shanny admitted that the spark had started to dim.

“I always said to myself, ‘I will continue to do drag as long as I’m having fun with it’. But until recently, it hasn’t been,” they shared. “I took six weeks in Europe hoping to find my spark again, but instead, I realised I need space, time away from the stage to find Jim without Shanny.”

Shanny’s departure from her regular hosting role of VIP Thursdays at the Sportsman Hotel was announced alongside warm tributes to co-hosts Mandy Moobs and Henny Spaghetti, and an outpouring of gratitude to the community that embraced her across two glittering decades.

“To every single person that has come into my life, one way or another because of drag, please know that you have all been shining stars and the light of my life, my universe would be dim,” she wrote.

QLD drag community’s beautiful response to Shanny T-Bone stepping back

The response from the drag community was immediate and effusive. Roxanne Redacted commented, “Love you girl ❤️ you’re such a superstar and kind person. I’ve loved calling you my friend all these years :)”

Fellow queen Obsidian simply wrote, “Icon, legend and a true diva ❤️❤️”.

Drag Race Down Under alum Beverly Kills added: “Your impact across this country’s drag community is monumental mama. Being a Multi-Pageant winner—NO one will take that from you… enjoy a well-earned break diva.”

Sarah Problem-Hoe echoed the sentiment: “You are an icon, a sister, friend, mentor, blueprint and most importantly an uncle first. A legend of the scene and a hall of fame of the hearts of all. LOVE YOU ❤️”

While the announcement marks the end of an era, Shanny T-Bone made it clear this isn’t forever.

“This isn’t a goodbye forever. It’s a deep breath, a reset,” she said. “Thank you for all the memories, laughs and love.”

The Brisbane drag scene—and indeed, stages across Australia—will no doubt be holding a spot open for her triumphant return.