Brisbane Hustlers Prepare To Bare It All For Rugger Bugger 2025

The Brisbane Hustlers are set to heat things up again with the launch of their 2025 Rugger Bugger event.

Every year the team from Queenslands only gay and inclusive Rugby team hold their annual fundraiser where they bare it all for a good cause.

And tickets are now on sale for this years event.

Rugger Bugger Hustler

The Brisbane Hustlers are ready for their annual saucy fundraiser at The Wickham Hotel this year.

Rugger Bugger Hustler is a widely popular annual event for the club, with similar events taking place around the country as fundraisers for our other gay and inclusive Rugby clubs.

Each year members of the team get on stage to get it all off as they strip for a good cause, to a packed out crowd.

On top of our local stars taking baring it all for the audience the night is always packed full of performances from local performers as the community come together to celebrate our local rugby stars who last year had a stellar run in the international Bingham Cup against some of the best gay and inclusive rugby teams from around the world.

Funds raised from the event go towards the annual fundraising efforts of the club which help fund various aspects of their operations, including their trips overseas to compete in the Bingham Cup, held in different countries around the world every two years.

However the team won’t have to travel far for the next Bingham Cup which has officially been announced to be hosted in Brisbane in 2026.

Steve Bevan, President of the Brisbane Hustlers said the 2026 event will be “unforgettable”.

“We can’t wait to showcase out world-class rugby fields to participants from around the globe,” said Bevan.

“Beyond the game, Brisbane’s vibrant nightlight promises to be an unforgettable experience.”

Rugger Bugger Hustler is set to kick off at 8pm on Saturday August 23 in the Beer Garden at The Wickham Hotel.

“Get ready for big laughs, big energy, and big… surprises.”

Tickets are available to purchase online here.