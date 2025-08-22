Brisbane Pride Announces Nearly $85k In Grants To Community Projects

Brisbane Pride has dedicated nearly $85,000 in grants to support events from LGBTQIA+ community groups and organisations.

Established in 2010, the Brisbane Pride Community Grants continue a legacy of inclusion, equity, and community empowerment.

The organisation say this year’s grants program is a reflection of Brisbane Pride’s long-term commitment to amplifying LGBTQIA+ voices and supporting the well-being of every member of the community.

$65,000 will be shared between five regional and remote Pride events, including Gurambilbarra Townsville Pride Festival 2025, Sunshine Coast Pride Festival, Loud and Proud Logan 2025 and the Gold Coast Community Pride Festival 2026.

“Brisbane Pride has a proud 35-year history of showcasing queer communities and cultures, and platforming queer voices,” said President James McCarthy.

“Through the Brisbane Pride Community Grants and Regional and Remote Pride Grants, we are also empowering community groups and regional LGBTQIA+ communities to create safe, inclusive, and visible spaces that promote equality and well-being.”

Funding helps young queer people get to Pride

The remaining $19,100 is going towards 22 smaller events and community groups, such as headspace Ipswich, which is providing a range of activities for LGBTQIA+ young people from the Ipswich region through their Rainbow Chaos program.

“We’re thrilled to receive a Brisbane Pride grant at headspace Ipswich!” said Community Engagement Co-Ordinator, Jodie Walton. “Many of the young people we support are sexually and gender diverse, and for some, headspace is the first place they’ve felt celebrated for who they are and go to social groups like Rainbow Chaos.

“With this grant, we’ll take young people and their families on a bus to experience the Pride festival, enjoying the stalls, music, and community that help them feel seen, supported, and proud of their identity.”

Also receiving funding are The Lavender Corner, which provides targeted support towards food insecurity among LGBTQIA+ young people on the Gold Coast.

Annie Fay says the grant will help the group continue to foster important community connections and social supports.

“This grant will assist The Lavender Corner in furthering support for the community by providing vital resources for our youth groups and community dinner programs, as well as providing hope and recognition to the Gold Coast LGBTQIA+SB,” she said.

The Brisbane Pride Festival is set to take place on 20 September, celebrating 35 years since their first events in 1990.