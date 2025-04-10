Calls For Stronger Election Commitments On LGBTIQ+ Health and Wellbeing

Ahead of the upcoming federal election LGBTIQ+ Health Australia (LHA) are calling for stronger election commitments focussed on the health and well being of the LGBTQ+ community.

Today the organisation have launched their Policy Priorities for LGBTIQ+ Health and Wellbeing: 2025 Federal Election document.

Priorities needed for LGBTIQ+ Health ahead of the election

The plan released by LGBTIQ+ Health Australia calls for all political parties to make specific commitments for health outcomes for the LGBTQ+ community ahead of the election.

Last year the federal government launched the The National Action Plan for the Health and Wellbeing of LGBTIQA+ People 2025–2035 (National Action Plan), while this plan seeks to help LGBTIQA+ healthcare in the long term, including over $10 million in committed funds, LGBTIQ+ Health Australia are calling for urgent action and commitment to see the plan through.

“LHA’s highest priority is implementation of the National Action Plan for the Health and Wellbeing of LGBTIQA+ People 2025–2035. We are seeking commitment to delivering on the Plan’s promise through with specific targets, dedicated funding and clear timelines,” said LHA Chair, Carolyn Gillespie.

Their priorities include more focussed and direct outcomes to ensure the plan is seen to fruition following the 2025 federal election, ensuring our community is not left behind.

“LHA has today launched its Policy Priorities for LGBTIQ+ Health and Wellbeing: 2025 Federal Election, including specific recommendations for urgent action. We will be sending copies to parties and candidates in the federal election seeking their support and commitment,” Gillespie said.

“As part of delivering on the National Action Plan, LHA seeks urgent action to address well-known health and wellbeing disparities,” she said.

Key priorities listed in the LHA priorities include mental health and suicide prevention, addressing sexual, domestic and family violence, and ensuring accessible, inclusive healthcare, particularly in areas such as gender affirming care, sexual and reproductive health, and culturally appropriate aged care.

They are also advocating for sustainable support for people with innate variations in sex characteristics, LGBTIQ+ people with disability, carers, and families, while working to close service gaps in housing and long-term care. Additionally they support national coordination, community-controlled services, and the establishment of a central hub for research, policy, and best practice in LGBTIQ+ health and wellbeing.

“LHA calls on all candidates for the federal election to also commit to strengthening the LGBTIQ+ community-controlled health sector, as crucial partners in delivering the National Action Plan and to ensure sustainable, culturally safe, and accessible services for LGBTIQ+ people right across the country,” Gillespie said.

“Last year, the ABS estimated there are over 900,000 LGBTI+ Australians 16 years and older.”

“Every electorate in Australia has voters who are LGBTIQ+ people, their families, friends and allies who will be looking to their election candidates for action on LGBTIQ+ health disparities.

However it was not just the direct health commitments the LHA are seeking, in the face of growing waves of anti LGBTQIA+ and anti-trans sentiment, they are urging all candidates to reject the harmful attacks on the community, helping to protect their mental health and well being.

“Public attacks on our communities have real and lasting consequences—fuelling stigma, discrimination, and direct harm to mental health and wellbeing,” Gillespie said.