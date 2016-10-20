—

WE have all heard the frightening statistics about LGBTI youth many times.

That 42 per cent of LGBTI youth had thought about self-harm and/or suicide and that 16 per cent of young people who identify as LGBTIQ have attempted suicide.

Widespread homophobic and transphobic harassment and violence in Australian society has caused 33 per cent of LGBTI young people to harm themselves.

Homophobia or transphobia has a serious impact on many young people’s educational outcomes and can affect their living arrangements.

LGBTI youth face bullying and for those rejected by their families are at risk of becoming homeless, and often do. In fact, 40 percent of young homeless people are LGBTI.

But since 1982 Twenty10 has opened its doors to young LGBTI people providing vital services and helps homeless youth to find a new place to live, continue their studies, and eventually find work.

Twenty10 is funded to work with 150 young people – but actually, manages to support over 370.

The HouseProud project has a simple goal – to help young people within Twenty10 programs to stay off the street and start their own independent home. To do this, Twenty10 helps them find appropriate rental accommodation and assists in setting up basic furnishings for their home.

It is a program that is proven to have a huge impact the lives of homeless youth.

Despite this effort to stretch slim resources Twenty10 still has to turn people away. Your help is urgently needed right now.

The project has a fundraising campaign to help keep it alive and keep LGBTI youth off the streets, if you believe we should keep LGBTI youth safe please donate.

Homeware company Domayne has generously agreed to match donations up to $4000.

The waitlist for HouseProud is lengthy due to a lack of funds. You can make a difference today for young people who find themselves on the street. Donate now.