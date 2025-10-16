Candace Owens Has Been Barred From Australia After High Court Rejects Appeal

National News News
Chloe Sargeant
October 16, 2025
Candace Owens Has Been Barred From Australia After High Court Rejects Appeal
Image: Candace Owens / Facebook

Australia’s High Court has unanimously dismissed a legal challenge by US right-wing commentator Candace Owens seeking to overturn a visa refusal, effectively barring her from entering the country.

In its decision delivered on 15 October, the court sided unanimously with the ruling made by Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke in October 2024 to deny Owens a visa under the Migration Act’s character test.

Burke had argued that Owens’ rhetoric and public statements carried a risk of inciting discord across various communities in Australia — including LGBTQIA+, Muslim, Black and Jewish populations — and that the refusal was in Australia’s national interest.

A statement released by the court read it upheld Burke’s decision due to the risk that Owens’ views would incite “radical” action.

“The Minister found that there was a risk of Ms Farmer’s controversial views leading to increased hostility and violent or radical action,” and in the event that Owens would be allowed in to the country, “… there is a risk that [Owens] would stir up or encourage dissension or strife in the Australian community, or a segment of that community, of a kind or to a degree that is harmful to that community or segment.”

Owens, who works as a podcast host and commentator, has publicly backed several conspiracy theories, including about COVID and COVID lockdowns, Black Lives Matter, the Holocaust, climate change, gender-affirming health care, and most recently, regarding the fatal shooting of far-right commentator Charlie Kirk.

Commenting in October last year, Burke told media, “From downplaying the impact of the Holocaust with comments about [Nazi doctor Josef] Mengele through to claims that Muslims started slavery, Candace Owens has the capacity to incite discord in almost every direction.

“Australia’s national interest is best served when Candace Owens is somewhere else.”

Candace Owens claimed visa rejected was unlawful

Owens’ legal team had argued that the visa refusal breached the Constitution’s implied freedom of political communication, claiming that the minister’s decision was unlawful.

However, the High Court found that the Migration Act did not infringe that freedom in this context, that the Australian people were not deprived of Owens’ views as they could still access them online, and that the minister had acted within lawful bounds. The court also ordered Owens to pay the government’s legal costs.

Burke welcomed the ruling as a win for community cohesion. “Inciting discord might be the way some people make money, but it’s not welcome in Australia,” he said.

Owens has not publicly responded to the High Court’s ruling by time of publication.

Owens faces high-profile defamation over “transvestigation”

Owens recently faced legal challenges from French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte, who filed a defamation lawsuit over Owens’ “transvestigation” that claimed the French First Lady is transgender. The lawsuit, lodged in Delaware Superior Court, accuses Owens of waging a conspiracy theory-driven campaign that caused reputational, emotional and financial harm.

According to the filing, Owens stated she would “stake [her] entire professional reputation on the fact that Brigitte Macron is in fact a man.” The Macrons say she continued amplifying the claims despite repeated cease-and-desist notices.

Owens, known for her provocative rhetoric and frequent targeting of LGBTQIA+ topics, responded by doubling down, stating she would not “shut up.”

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

related articles

NSW Inquiry Spotlights Importance of Inclusive Bathroom Access For Trans & Gender Diverse People
October 16, 2025 | Rory Gillard, Elster Cook, Ambly Ornis

NSW Inquiry Spotlights Importance of Inclusive Bathroom Access For Trans & Gender Diverse People
Community-opinion New South Wales News News Opinion
Pink Pony Organisers Issue Apology After Backlash To Club Demographics
October 16, 2025 | Lydia Jupp

Pink Pony Organisers Issue Apology After Backlash To Club Demographics
News
MQFF 2025: Melbourne Queer Film Fest Marks 35 Years With Star-Studded Program
October 16, 2025 | Chloe Sargeant

MQFF 2025: Melbourne Queer Film Fest Marks 35 Years With Star-Studded Program
Entertainment Movies & TV News Victorian News
Mardi Gras Has Launched A Brand New App Ahead Of The 2026 Season
October 16, 2025 | Lydia Jupp

Mardi Gras Has Launched A Brand New App Ahead Of The 2026 Season
National News New South Wales News News
Eurovision Organisers Postpone Vote To Exclude Israel Amid Ceasefire
October 15, 2025 | Lydia Jupp

Eurovision Organisers Postpone Vote To Exclude Israel Amid Ceasefire
International News
NT Govt Bans Trans Women From Women’s Prisons in “Nation-First” Move
October 15, 2025 | Chloe Sargeant

NT Govt Bans Trans Women From Women’s Prisons in “Nation-First” Move
National News News Northern Territory