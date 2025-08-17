Carlotta and Prue MacSween Return For Beauty And The Beast Reboot

Trans icon Carlotta is returning for a unique reboot of one of Australia’s most popular and polarising television programs, Beauty and The Beast.

Whilst it won’t be gracing out television screens, the reboot will be offering a unique twist on the original format.

Carlotta will be joined by her former co-star Prue MacSween and a range of other guests for the new project.

Carlotta returns for iconic reboot

In a career spanning decades Carlotta has a lot of iconic jobs on her entertainment resume, one of which was the Australian television show Beauty And The Beast.

Since its first inception in 1964 the show, which spawned multiple iterations, always had Australian audiences talking.

The panel style show which sought advice on a range of issues for its viewers was helmed by some of Australia’s most controversial personalities including the likes of John Laws, Stan Zemanek and Doug Mulray as the “beast.”

They were joined by a panel of glamorous and highly opinionated women as the “beauties” who dished out their advice and often clashed with the reigning beast.

This week a new twist on the format returns with Booty and The Beasts: The Podcast.

Helmed by entertainment veteran Rob McKnight the podcast will connect a variety of beauties and beasts from around the country as they once again go head to head.

“It’s a modern twist on a classic, but with a difference. This time, the Beauties are joined by an array of Beasts as they tackle questions ranging from the hilarious and bizarre to the serious” McKnight wrote on his site TV Blackbox.

“Shot in an entirely different way to the studio-bound original, Booty & The Beasts uses internet technology to connect panellists from all over the country for an entertaining and enlightening conversation.”

Carlotta and Prue Macsween return for this unique reboot and are joined by a range of beauties that include Tania Zaetta, former Senator Hollie Hughes, comedian and broadcaster Libbi Gorr and many more.

They will be joined by a cast of beasts that include Craig Bennett, John Stanley, Gary Hardgrave, Tim Blair, Joe Hildebrand and of course Rob McKnight.

“Everywhere I go, people celebrate the original show and ask when it will return,” said Prue MacSween.

“It was a favourite with people of all ages, who enjoyed the refreshing honesty, exchange of views, irreverence, battle of the sexes and laughs. This is what the Booty and Beasts – The Podcast will deliver.”

Carlotta, who was widely loved during her time on the original is looking forward to the reboot and the new format.

“We all had so much fun sticking it up each other – it was no holds barred entertainment and very un-PC – just the way we like it,”she said.

“We miss Stan, but we are enjoying the chance to wrestle our views with the other Beasts.”

Booty and The Beasts launches on Monday August 18, details and more information can be found online.