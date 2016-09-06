—

AUSTRALIAN of the Year nominee and trans advocate Catherine McGregor lashed out at senior members of a human rights organisation after she was sacked as its patron over her criticisms of the Safe Schools program.

McGregor was named as a patron for Kaleidoscope Australia in late 2015, but was removed from the role in July this year following a column she wrote in the The Daily Telegraph criticising the Safe Schools program. Kaleidoscope is a not-for-profit organisation which aims to protect the human rights of LGBTI people in the Asia Pacific region.

inconsistent for Kaleidoscope to support Safe Schools while having a patron who didn’t share the same views.”

Kaleidoscope president Paula Gerber confirmed McGregor was let go from her role and while the former military officer was allowed to have her own opinions it “was

“We always wanted two patrons (the Honourable Michael Kirby is the other patron), looking around for a while for someone who was suitable and Cate at the time was getting a lot of positive media coverage, she was Queenslander of the Year, so we thought she would be a good fit,” Gerber said.

“While Kaleidoscope doesn’t do much LGBTI work in Australia, we do support Safe Schools. The UN (United Nations) has endorsed the Safe Schools program as the world’s best leading practice.

“In our work that we do in other countries we encourage them to adapt that program.”

According to Gerber, McGregor’s emailed response to her dismissal was pleasant enough but she claimed she had already requested to be removed from the patron role prior to July and suggested Gerber did not have any “recollection” of her request.

“This came as something of a surprise as I was under the impression that I had either resigned or declined to accept this appointment some time ago as I was already aware that I am viewed as a polarising figure among the LGBTI and Human Rights communities. My recollection was that I had conveyed this you. But it has been a pretty ghastly year and I amy well have conflated this with my resignation from the Pinnacle Trust and all the other bodies with which I was associated,” the email said.

“Obviously I would have preferred to have avoided this indignity and thought that I had requested to be removed some time ago. However, for the reasons mentioned above I may have ben mistaken.

“I will not be having much involvement in the areas in which you work but I hope our paths do cross at some point… the events of the past few months have made it clear to me that I have no place in LGBTI activism or politics.

“Good luck… I am sorry that I let you down. I do not know any of the others but hope that I have not compounded what has been a challenging year for you.”

Backlash from McGregor came a couple of months after her dismissal as patron when Gerber had forwarded a request from a journalist at The Conversation who wanted to make contact with McGregor. Gerber described the avalanche of emails she then received from McGregor as “toxic”, in which she threatened to take her grievances with Kaleidoscope and make them public via News Corp media outlets.

“I see you are fascist now reading the fucking article… take your witch hunt elsewhere,” one email said.

“You did me a favour, I’ve resigned from all my LGBTI roles… I’m not going to be intimidated by Safe Schools or the Victorian left.

“You won’t like it (media exposure), where this would go.”

Gerber said she couldn’t expect forwarding an email on to McGregor would illicit this kind of response.

“It’s unfortunate, it’s disappointing but she’s entitled to her views.”

Star Observer reached out to McGregor for comment, but she has yet to return our calls.