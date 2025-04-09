Celebration As NSW’s First LGBTQIA+ Dedicated Health Service Kaleido Opens Its Doors

New South Wales has welcomed the opening of the first dedicated LGBTQ+ health centre, with the Kaleido Health Centre now officially open.

Located in the Belltower building in South Eveleigh, this state-of-the-art facility provides inclusive and integrated health care tailored specifically for LGBTQ+ people and their families across New South Wales.

Kaleido LGBTQ+ Health Centre Is A First For NSW

On Saturday March 31 the Kaleido Health Centre opened their doors with their very first community open day as they welcomed members of the public into the brand new centre.

“The weather was dark and wet during Kaleido’s community open day on Saturday 31 March but that didn’t dampen the spirits of our performers, staff, volunteers and, above all, our clients and guests” they said.

“Your heart, enthusiasm, generosity and spirit shone through!!! Thank you for coming along and for being part of such a special day!”

The included live music, a community BBQ, face painting, live entertainment and games to help launch the centre.

Visitors to the centre were able to tour the new facility and see first hand the staff and services on offer to the LGBTQ+ community.

“We were thrilled to open the doors of Kaleido Health Centre,” says Kaleido’s Business and Operations Manager Kat Guelas.

“Our goal is to create a safe, inclusive, and affirming space where LGBTQ+ people in New South Wales can access high-quality, integrated care tailored to their unique needs.”

“We hope Kaleido becomes a trusted and essential place where people feel seen, respected, and supported in every aspect of their health journey.”

Opened by ACON the Kaleido Health Centre offers a range of integrated health services, including general practice, sexual health, mental health support, gender-affirming care, drug and alcohol interventions, chronic disease management, cancer screening, and much more.

The centre aims to address the unique health challenges faced by LGBTQ+ communities, ensuring access to high-quality, safe, and affirming healthcare.

Established to address the discrimination faced in healthcare by the LGBTQ+ community, in particular that faced by the trans and gender diverse community, the centre is focussed on delivering excellent health care services which accessible care for all in the community.

$4.2 million in funding has been provided to the centre to help it thrive and develop important connections with local connections and health providers, ensuring integrated services across the state.

“Too often we’ve heard stories of people who say they can’t find safe, welcoming care that understands their lives – Kaleido offers that alternative” said ACON CEO Michael Woodhouse.

“Two-thirds of people in a recent ACON survey said they did not see a doctor when they needed to because they were not confident a GP would understand their life and health needs. That’s why ACON established the Kaleido Health Centre – because our communities deserve the highest level of care designed by us, for us.”

Kaleido Health is now officially open, for information or to make a booking with the centre head to kaleidohealth.org.au