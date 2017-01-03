—

POP superstar George Michael’s cause of death remains a mystery after UK police announced a post-mortem examination of his body returned inconclusive results.

Michael, 53, was found dead at his Oxfordshire home on Christmas Day. At the time, police said his death was not suspicious.

The investigation into his death continues, with toxicology reports expected in the next few weeks.

In a statement, police said Michael’s death is still being treated as not suspicious.

Michael’s partner Fadi Fawaz recently claimed his Twitter account was hacked after several statuses that said the singer had taken his own life were posted.

His death has been followed by intense speculation and reports that he was struggling with drug addiction following a bout of pneumonia in 2011 that damaged his lungs.

WHO CAN I CALL?

If you need someone to speak to, you can contact one of these services –

Headspace: 1800 650 890

Kids Helpline: 1800 551 800

Beyond Blue 1300 224 636

QLife: 1800 184 526

Lifeline: 13 11 14

2Spirits: 07 3017 1777