Hillary Duff’s New Cat Named In Honour Of Jinkx Monsoon

Drag superstar Jinkx Monsoon has been delighted to learn that a kitten adopted by Hillary Duff shares her name.

A 10 week old kitten rescued in Pasadena, California the night before the Eaton fire, was dubbed Jinkx Pawnsoon by a colony feeder associated with the shelter, Lifeline Cats.

“Friendly and affectionate, she came running out of the nearby brush when the feeder arrived, essentially begging for a rescue,” said the shelter in an Instagram post.

The Lizzie McGuire actress posted last week about adopting a new cat, with her husband Matthew Kona sharing a picture of their new kitten to his Instagram story, writing “this little girl was rescued from a parking lot the night the Eaton Fire started, thank you @felinelifelife for letting us be her new home!”

After Duff shared the post to hr 26.9 million followers, it was written up in People Magazine, catching Monsoon’s attention.

The queen posted screenshots of the article on X, writing, “Hilary Duff rescued a kitten named Jinkx Pawnsoon?!”

“Shoutout to Feline Lifeline in Los Angeles,” she added in a reply.

Fans were just as delighted as Monsoon was, one replying to the tweet with “oh that’s impact mama!”

2025 set to be one of Monsoon’s biggest years

Although it’s difficult to top being the namesake of a 2000’s pop star’s freshly adopted kitten, Jinkx Monsoon looks like she might just manage to do it.

This year will see Jinkx return to Broadway in a reimagining of the Gilbert and Sullivan musical The Pirates of Penzance called Pirates! The Penzance in April.

Monsoon will be playing Ruth, the pirate maid and caretaker of the leading man Frederic.

It’s not the first time the queen has graced the stage, making her Broadway debut as Matron Mama Morton in Chicago, and later playing Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors, but it will be the first time she’s part of an original Broadway cast, making her eligible for the 2025 Tony Awards.