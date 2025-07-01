Inquest Rules The Vivienne Died By “Midsadventure”

The inquest into the death of The Vivienne has ruled it a “misadventure”, and found the star had a “relatively high” level of ketamine in their system at the time of death.

The Vivienne, whose real name was James Lee Williams, died this year in January, aged 32.

The inquest opened briefly in February after a coroner’s officer identified “an unnatural cause of death” in post-mortem testing.

As reported by The Liverpool Echo, forensic toxicologist Dr Kerry Taylor told Cheshire Coroner’s Court on Monday morning that Williams had a “relatively high” level of ketamine in their body at the time of death, suggesting “moderate to excessive use at some point prior to death”.

Although police were called to Williams’ Cheshire house upon the discovery of their on body on the Sunday, they’re likely to have died on Friday evening.

Senior coroner Jacqueline Devonish said the medical cause of death would be recorded as cardio-respiratory arrest due to ketamine use.

“We acknowledge that James’ death is as a result of drug use but we wholeheartedly know that was not their intention,” their sister Chanel told the court.

“They loved life, they loved their family and friends and they loved their career.”

Delivering her verdict, Devonish said: “On the balance of probabilities, I am satisfied that James Lee Williams’ death was a misadventure. He took ketamine but he did not intend to end his own life.”

Williams’ death spotlights ketamine and other abuse abuse

Williams’ family and friends announced earlier in the year that they had died “from the effects of ketamine use causing a cardiac arrest.”

In the statement, The Vivienne’s manager, Simon Jones, wrote, “I hope that by us releasing this information, we can raise awareness about the dangers of ongoing ketamine usage and what it can do to your body.”

“Ketamine usage is on the rise, particularly amongst young people, and I don’t think the full dangers of the drug are being discussed.”

Following their death, Williams’ family worked with charity Adferiad to raise awareness of the dangers of ketamine use in the Only Human campaign.

“If we can help raise awareness of the dangers of this drug, and help people who may be dealing with ketamine addiction, then something positive will come from this complete tragedy,” said Williams’ sister Chanel.

World of Wonder will also be creating a documentary about legacy of The Vivienne, using archival footage, fan content, and new interviews with friends and family.

Titled “Dear Viv”, it’s set to be released some time this year.