King Princess & Christine Baranski Make The Hottest Fake Celesbian Couple

After months of joking around on lesbian twitter, the straights have finally got a hold of the King Princess and Christine Baranksi dating rumours, and they’re taking them way too seriously.

Lesbian pop star King Princess (whose real name is Mikaela Mullaney Straus) and actor Christine Baranksi have become fast friends this year, despite their almost 50 year age gap.

KP lit the fuse on Instagram over the weekend when she posted a picture of the pair holding hands at the Broadway reopening of Mamma Mia, and captioned it with “#loveislove”.

An ironic hashtag for a picture of two friends who definitely aren’t dating? Perhaps, but the joke soared right over the heads of the heterosexual media, and the next thing you know, E! was covering the pair’s supposed romance.

It didn’t help that Hacks star and notorious May-December relationship advocate, Hannah Einbinder, shared the photo to her own Instagram story with the caption “do i even need to say it”.

The media coverage got so intense, Baranski’s representative even had to issue a statement denying any canoodling between the two.

“Christine and King Princess are strictly friends and nothing more,” her rep said on August 22. “They have never been in a relationship, nor are they now.”

How did this even happen??

This is a pairing I couldn’t have come up with in my wildest dreams, but I can’t say I’m not pleased now we have it.

The duo met on the set of Nine Perfect Strangers, which they’re both co-starring in alongside lead Nicole Kidman, when they “curiously bonded” and became friends off-set.

The chronically online queers started noticing their friendship earlier this year when the pair appeared at the Broadway opening of The Picture Of Dorian Gray in March, and then again in May when Baranski chatted to KP for Interview Magazine where they went into detail about how they met.

okay but fr, what the heck is going on with king princess and christine baranski??? like im into it obviously but also im dying to know pic.twitter.com/5cBAX0jcwr — lululesbian (lover girl) (@lululesbian69) August 17, 2025

“I went into this thinking there are so many wonderful aspects to this job,” Baranksi said. “…And then possibly the greatest gift, developing a friendship with this wildly talented young woman who’s so opinionated, deeply funny and witty. We’ve curiously bonded and wanted to remain friends,” to which Strauss responded with a “be careful, Christine, because people will talk.”

The pair bonded over streak frites, martinis, and the fact that they’re both from Buffalo, New York.

“Our first date—let’s give them something to talk about,” Baranski said. “We actually got dressed up and finally had dinner. I remember we went to this chic, French-y watering hole. We sat at the bar, ordered our martinis, and suddenly we’re talking about our grandmothers who deeply affected and influenced our lives. I think that’s where we profoundly bonded.”

They may have come out and outright denied the dating rumours, but I will continue to make good-spirited jokes about it!

Who knows where the pair will turn up next? Courtside at a WNBA game? In Jinkx Monsoon’s Oh Mary! dressing room? Guest stars in season 5 of Hacks? Only time will tell.