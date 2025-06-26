Pedro Pascal Remains The Queer Community’s Favourite Ally

In the midst of finally getting his well deserved flowers, Pedro Pascal has graced the cover of Vanity Fair, alongside an intimate interview that only solidifies his reputation as the world’s best queer ally.

Following the UK Supreme Court’s unanimous decision that that trans women should not be not legally considered women in terms of their access to single-sex spaces and roles, Pascal posted a comment under an Instagram video from activist Tariq Ra’ouf discussing self-identified TERF JK Rowling’s financial and social contributions to ruling.

“It has become our mission as the general public to make sure that every single thing that’s Harry Potter related fails,” Ra’ouf said. “Because that awful disgusting shit, that has consequences.”

Pascal liked the video and replied with “Awful disgusting SHIT is exactly right. Heinous LOSER behaviour.”

The Vanity Fair article discussed the massive public response to his seemingly tiny act of solidarity, saying he felt like “that kid that got sent to the principal’s office a lot for behavioural issues in public schools in Texas, feeling scared and thinking: what’d I do?”

“The one thing I agonised over a little bit was am I helping? Am I fucking helping? It’s a situation that deserves the utmost elegance so that something can actually happen, and people will actually be protected.

“Listen, I want to protect the people I love. But it goes beyond that. Bullies make me fucking sick.”

Possibly world’s best cishet man?

Pascal has been a vocal supporter for queer rights ever since he was introduced to the public eye as bisexual heartthrob Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones more than a decade ago.

He brings his little sister, Lux, who came out as trans in 2021, to red carpets, and he wears his “protect the dolls” shirt regularly, most recently, to his 50th birthday party, and the UK premiere of the Thunderbolts* in April.

The rest of the story only further solidifies Pedro Pascal’s public persona as a good, wholesome example of masculinity. He talks about his enduring love for his mother, who died when he was only in his twenties, about the dozens of years he spent bouncing between shitty gigs while trying to make it work as an actor, and takes his interviewer to a Palestinian restaurant in what they suspect is a small statement of support for the people of Gaza.

He also cries, a lot, which is famously a good quality in a man.

Here’s hoping we get to go on loving Pedro for a few decades longer.