Pedro Pascal Shares Love For Trans Community While In Australia

Pedro Pascal has shared a gorgeous message of support for the trans community in a recent interview during his time in Australia.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, Pascal is Down Under for the press tour of his latest film, Marvel’s Fantastic Four: First Steps. He’s been out and about in Bondi and attended the premiere in the city on Tuesday- dare we hold out hope for a jaunt down Oxford Street before he jets off again?

In an interview with Pedestrian.tv this week, Pascal was asked to share a message of support for the trans community.

“You inspire me,” he said. “You are a symbol of courage, and you inspire fear in those that are afraid of being their true selves. I think that that’s the threat, your joy, and your radical bravery in living your life in joy.”

In the same interview, he also enlightened his co-star, Vanessa Kirby, on some fundamental queer lingo.

Kirby was confused after the journalist referenced her “forcefield snatched cunty fierceness face” in the film, and asks, “Oh, God! I don’t know if that’s a good thing.”

Ever with his finger on the pulse of culture, Pascal responded: “It’s a good thing, babe. Cunty face just means fierce, fabulous, beautiful, strong. It’s good, it’s good.”

Pascal: “bullies make me fucking sick”

Pascal is vocal about his support for the LGBTQIA+ community, and has gone out of his way to stand up for trans rights throughout his career.

Pascal’s sister, Lux, also an actor, came out as a transgender woman in 2021, and has appeared alongside her big brother on many red carpets. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year, Lux discussed how important his visible allyship was, not just to her, but to the whole trans community.

“What makes him so fabulous is that [Pedro] wears all of his humanity on his sleeve, and he doesn’t hide who he is,” she said. “I think that’s refreshing, because usually we move around the world hiding who we are. That’s the main lesson I’ve gotten from him: There’s no reason for me to hide who I am, right? And I think people are seeing that.”

Pascal was spotted wearing a viral “protect the dolls” shirt at his 50th birthday party, and recently went viral for calling notorious TERF JK Rowling a “heinous loser”.

In his profile with Vanity Fair last month, Pascal said he was overwhelmed with the public response to the comments.

“The one thing I agonised over a little bit was am I helping? Am I fucking helping? It’s a situation that deserves the utmost elegance so that something can actually happen, and people will actually be protected,” he said.

“Listen, I want to protect the people I love. But it goes beyond that. Bullies make me fucking sick.”