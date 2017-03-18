—

RuPaul has revealed he wed his partner of 23 years, Georges LeBar, in January.

Appearing on Hollywood Live Today, the drag superstar said, “I’ve never said this on television before. We are married.”

The couple met on the dancefloor of Limelight in New York City—a nightclub inside a church. They married this year on their 23rd anniversary.

“We were looking into it really for tax breaks and financial things,” said RuPaul.

LeBar, from Perth, runs a 50,000-acre ranch in Wyoming. The pair have a semi–long distance relationship.

“He doesn’t care about show business at all,” said RuPaul. “I remember praying, ‘I want a sweet, sensitive man’ and I got an Australian who’s just lovely.”

He later told Entertainment Tonight that the 2016 American election result had been the push that made them marry.

“We thought, ‘We don’t have to get married’”, the star said. “But then, in light of what’s happening in Washington, we thought, you know what? Let’s do it. Let’s just do it, because there’s too much at stake with our businesses.”

RuPaul said the relationship hasn’t been changed by becoming married.

“If you are devoted to a person, nothing’s going to change that,” he said. “And after 23 years, I know him, he knows me. I love him. He’s my favourite person on the planet and I’ve met a lot of people.”