Chappell Roan Launches The Midwest Princess Project For Trans Youth

Queer icon Chappell Roan has launched a new initiative dedicated to supporting trans youth and LGBTQIA+ communities across the United States, The Midwest Princess Project.

The Pink Pony Club singer took to Instagram to announce the project this weekend.

Chappell Roan launches The Midwest Princess Project

Chappell Roan shared the announcement to her 7.4 million fans online “I am so excited to announce @midwestprincessproject, an organisation we’ve launched to provide support and needed resources for trans youth and LGBTQ+ communities.” she said of the project, which pays tribute to her breakthrough album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.

According to the project’s website, the goal is “To uplift trans youth and LGBTQ+ communities through action, care, and connection.” It says the funds raised will be donated straight to community based organisations offering services for trans youth.

Roan revealed that more than US$400,000 has already been raised through her “Visions of Damsels & Other Dangerous Things” pop-up shows. She stated that “we have committed to donating every dollar possible to the organizations that need it most” in the post to her fans.

Fans lept to support Roan on Instagram as they posted comments of support for the singer.

“We love a queen using her platform right” wrote one.

“She really is the peoples princess” wrote another.

Actress Rachel Zegler even chimed in saying the move was “incredible” and singer Olly Alexander saying it was “amazing.”

The project is open for donations via midwestprincessproject.org.

Supporters can follow, contribute and stay updated on which organisations receive grants.

Chappell Roan will be heading down under in 2026 when she will headline the Laneway Festival.

The queer icon will appear in six shows across Australia and New Zealand in February of next year.