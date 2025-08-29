Christian Hull Returns Sceptre To Spankie Jackzon In A Heartwarming Gesture

In an unexpected turn of events comedian Christian Hull has returned the Drag Race winner’s sceptre to Spankie Jackzon.

Hull had made the elaborate purchase splashing out $10,000 to help Spankie fund The Jackzon Effect recently.

However after travelling across New Zealand to meet Spankie for the purchase he revealed he had never intended to keep it.

Christian Hull Finally Meets Spankie Jackzon

After a week of travelling across the country, enjoying sunshine and tiny homes, Christian Hull and Spankie Jackzon were finally united in Palmerston North.

Christian had recently been revealed as the mystery Aussie who had forked out $10,000 for the rights to own the sceptre that Spankie Jackzon received for winning Drag Race Down Under season two.

Spankie had made the agonising decision to part with this iconic part of her Drag Race journey so she could fund her local community arts project, The Jackzon Effect in her home town.

But when Christian arrived he had some unexpected news for Spankie, he wasn’t keeping it for himself.

“I knew as soon as wanted to buy it that I couldn’t keep it. It’s not mine to have, I didn’t earn it and I was so happy to help provide some much needed funds to help Spankie’s vision of a local community centre to help artists” Christian wrote on Facebook.

Speaking to The Star Observer he confirmed he had always intended on giving it back.

“I bought this with the intention of always returning it” he said.

“It’s a beautiful sceptre and it was a fun story to be a part of but realistically what the fuck am I going to do with it. I love the sceptre but it holds no sentimental value. Its a really important piece of Spankie’s story so I want her to keep it” he said.

However Christian’s decision was a complete surprise Spankie told The Star Observer.

“I was in shock, I feel bad!” she said.

“I 1000 percent believe in what I am building with The Jackzon Effect and would have done it by any means possible, kidney, arm , leg!”

“Christian had already been so generous, giving me the gift of time, time to enjoy the process with the rent paid in advance. For him to gift it back to me, I cried.”

“In the beginning I had said, if you love something enough set it free and if it’s real it will come back, and clearly it’s supposed to be with me. I’m beyond greatful and humbled by his kind gesture, support, laughs, our time together. I’m one lucky person , he is part of our family for life” she said.

However it wasn’t a fleeting visit for the pair with Spankie and Christian tearing up the town during his time in Palmy, in their own unique style as they cemented their lifelong friendship.

“Well it started by Christian shaking his tatas at the wrong warehouse, so the mechanics got quite a show. But of course it was absolute joy, gratitude and so pumped to give Christian the Manawatu Experience” Spankie told The Star Observer.

“Palmy gets a bad wrap, because is it living in the present, no” Spankie said of her home town as the pair donned some fabulous attire to visit the sights together. “But what makes it special is the heartbeat of the people, the gorgeous nature, my mum and dad and all the incredible rural towns that surround Balmy Palmy, From Feilding to Woodville I wanted this visit to be special, unique just for him and its certainly that, we got around … but then are you surprised?”

The pair shared heartwarming pictures of the two with Spankie’s parents, as well as some hilarious videos of their journey.

With the trip wrapped up and Chrstian on his way home, what does Spankie plan to do with the sceptre and the rest of her plans for The Jackzon Effect?

“Well now it’s mine, the fact that it came back in 5 minutes, is the universe supporting me too” she says. “It’s another sign that I’m on the right track, to keep going, and i’m on the path to creating something pretty bloody cool for the community of Palmy and I’m just getting started!”

The Jackzon Effect is certainly a huge undertaking, something that Spankie is working hard towards and she builds her newest project.

“It’s coming to life, piece by piece. I wanted to do this all by my own hands, so they are less than glam!” “Watching what I dreamt about as a kid, drew pictures of, come to fruition, in real life is the biggest moment in my life so far. It’s mind blowing and unbelievable, How did I even get here!”

As Spankie continues to work hard on the finishing touches of many areas of the building, she plans to start some classes in the coming weeks and she’s incredibly excited for what’s ahead.