Communities Across Australia Mourn Performer and Community Leader, Eric Kuhlmann

The LGBTQIA+ community of South Australia is mourning the passing of Eric Kuhlmann, a widely loved artist, performer and community leader from Kaurna/Adelaide.

Eric spent almost two decades dedicating his time and energy to LGBTQIA+ community groups and arts festivals, and had helped coordinate Adelaide’s annual Pride March since 2007.

From 2001 to 2014, Eric performed as a musician and cabaret artist at festivals such as Feast Adelaide, Midsumma Melbourne, Pride Perth, Adelaide Fringe, Sydney Bear Pride, Newcastle TINA, Stockholm Fringe, and London Hot August Fringe.

His work, which included paintings, prints, computer programs, and interactive sculptural and digital installations, was exhibited at ARIs and council galleries in Adelaide, Canberra, and Sydney between 2013 and 2022.

News of his passing was shared in a social media post by Pride Adelaide on Sunday.

“For close to 20 years, Eric helped shape Pride Adelaide into what it is today,” Pride Adelaide wrote on Facebook. “His leadership and drive turned the Pride March into the strong, visible celebration we now know. He worked tirelessly to bring people together and ensure everyone felt included and supported.

“As a performer, he brought warmth, humour, and connection to every stage, using his talent to celebrate identity and strengthen community spirit.

“Our thoughts are with Matt, Eric’s partner, along with his family, friends, and all who knew and loved him.

“His legacy lives on in every Pride March, every event that brings our community together, and in the lives of those he inspired.

Community members in the comments remembered Eric as a gentle, talented man, and an amazing friend.

Bear Men of Adelaide thanked Eric for the work he had done for their community and so many others, writing on Facebook, “Eric influenced and shaped so many aspects of our community, from Pride March to Feast and of cause our very own Bear Men of Adelaide.

“Thank you Eric for all you have done of our communities and for Bears over the many many years.



“Our thoughts are with his partner Matthew, his family and his many friends throughout our community.”

“Exceptional man” leaves lasting legacy

Eric was scheduled to appear this weekend at Feast Festival with his show Songs For Queers, which celebrated 50 years since the decriminalisation of homosexuality in the state through original songs and well-known queer anthems.

Feast Festival extended their deepest condolences to everyone who knew what they describe as an “exceptional man”.

“It feels almost impossible to speak of Eric in the past tense. He was creative, original, idealistic, funny and generous,” said the organisers in a statement.

“Eric’s visual art and graphic design work were striking and memorable, as were his songs and performances. His long-standing commitment to Pride March, the Bear Men of Adelaide, Feast Festival and the queer community was unwavering.

“Eric’s impact will resonate far beyond South Australia, offering a poignant reminder of the resilience and importance of queer stories. We are profoundly grateful for the creativity, passion and integrity he brought to every project, and honoured that he shared his artistry with us at Feast Festival through his residency developing Museum of Hope.

“His legacy will continue to inspire and uplift our community for years to come.”