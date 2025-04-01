Courtney Act Teases Fans With Fake Drag Race Hosting Gag

Drag Race star Courtney Act has tricked fans with a clever Aprils Fools Day gag this year, teasing her return to the Drag Race franchise.

The Drag Race season six star got everyone talking this morning when she dropped a supposed teaser for the next Drag Race Down Under season.

However, not everyone was looking at their calendar at first glance.

Courtney Act to host Down Under?

Drag Race fans on social media had to do a double take this morning when Courtney Act made a surprise announcement.

“The time has come…”

“Streaming June 31 on Stan & WOW Presents Plus” she posted.

Accompanying the post was a rather convincing image of Courtney Act and Drag Race host RuPaul together under the title of “Drag Race Down Under.”

Initially fans were quick to react positively before the penny dropped and they realised in Australia it was April Fools day.

The post even tricked Drag Race season five alumni Laganja Estranja who chimed in “You got me!! Was so happy for you!!” when she saw the news.

Many others also clued on when they realised that June 31st doesn’t actually exist.

But despite the disappointment, the cheeky trick showed the support the Aussie drag star has with many fans gushing at the possibility of a Courtney Act and RuPaul reunion.

“Omg if only!! That would be thee best RPDR EVER!!!!” Wrote one excited fan.

“Omg I was jumping out of my seat with excitement…until I read the comments. April fools?? This is cruel to tease us so. This would be amazing” wrote another.

Whilst it was a bit of a tongue in cheek joke Courtney was making reference to the long running rumours about her alleged rift with RuPaul.

Most recently in December 2024 during Drag Race Down Under season four she shared an image advertising the appearance of Sophie Monk as a guest judge for the season.

Alongside the image she captioned it “Closest I’ll come to being on Drag Race Down Under” confirming her alleged rift with production.

While Courtney Act has never confirmed there is a rift or a specific fallout between herself and Rupaul, she did speak publicly about her distance from the franchise in September 2024.

Speaking on the First Things First podcast with Brooke Blurton and Matty Mills she confirmed that she had never been approached to return to the franchise, despite placing in top three of season six, with over half her competitors from that season having returned since.

“No, I’ve never been approached,” she confirmed at the time “I really loved being on Drag Race and being there and filming it is like the most fun… it was such a golden era of Drag Race.”

“The personalities were amazing. It was fun to film it, but there’s something about going back for me. There’s a certain amount of control that you give over to the editors in telling your story and your narrative.”

While she didn’t explicitly state there was a rift with RuPaul she did say “I don’t know … I mean, there’s never been … I’m definitely on, like, the bad kids’ list.”

“I’m off the Christmas card list,” she confirmed.

“Although I did make it back on, there is a literal Christmas card list. I remember I wasn’t on it for years, and then all of a sudden, I got my world of wonder, like, block of RuPaul chocolate and a Christmas card, and I was like, ‘Oh, I’m back on the Christmas card list!’”

For now with Drag Race Down Under having finished airing there is yet to be any confirmation of a fifth season of the Down Under franchise, however there is speculation that All Stars season is on the cards.

We can’t wait to see how this turns out.