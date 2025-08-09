CWC Cabaret: A Proud Brisbane Tradition of Community, Drag, and Giving Back

For more than three decades, Brisbane’s Citizens Welfare Committee (CWC) Cabaret has been a cornerstone of the LGBTQ+ community, blending fabulous performances with a powerful purpose.

This august the event returns to the iconic Sportsman Hotel in Spring Hill.

Established in 1989, the event has not only entertained but also raised crucial funds for people living with HIV/AIDS, evolving from its grassroots origins into a beloved tradition that still thrives today.

Current host of the event Betty Nature sat down with The Star Observer to talk about the history of this important event.

CWC: From Humble Beginnings to a Community Staple

“In 1989 a group of amazing people put on the first Citizens Welfare Committee (CWC) Cabaret to raise money for people living with HIV/AIDS,” recalls long-time organiser and host, Betty Nature.

“The original committee consisted of John (Joannie) Kerr, Ian (Vilma) Davies, Des Speedie, Graham (Grace) Preston and Eddie.”

Back then, the funds went directly to those in need. “The money went to buying things like TVs and microwaves for people with HIV/AIDS who were doing it tough living at that time,” Betty explains. It was also the same year that Queensland Positive People (QPP) began, a partnership that continues to this day.

The earliest CWCs were held at the Camp Hill School of Arts, featuring performances from Joannie’s Follies, Betty herself first attended in 1990.

Before long, the event became a showcase for emerging local talent. “After the first few CWCs Joannie’s Follies was replaced by amateur performers.”

“The CWC became an event for the non-professional local drag talent to get their time in the spotlight. My first CWC performance was in 1995. After that I became a regular performer.”

The CWC’s informal, welcoming approach has always been part of its charm. “The general rule is your music should be about 3mins and upbeat,” Betty laughs.

Betty Takes the Reins

By 2004, the original committee had largely stepped back. That’s when Betty Nature took over.

“That year I, Betty Nature started to MC the CWCs. I fell into the role when the previous MC had to walk away due to a relationship breakdown. After that I took over the running of the CWC pretty much single handedly with some help from QPP.”

Betty was determined to keep the event alive but faced challenges. “Costs and logistics got too much and I approached Paul Kratzman who was at the time the manager at the Sportsman Hotel. My proposal was to umbrella the CWC under the Sportsman Hotel’s licence as an ‘off venue’ event. This was agreed to and has been more or less the arrangement for almost 20 years.”

Since then, the Sportsman Hotel has become home to the event. “Eventually the cost of putting on the CWCs in ‘The church hall in the valley’ got prohibitive and after a couple of moves to other venues including Options nightclub the CWC moved to the Sportsman Hotel. This continues to work well for both the Sportsman Hotel and CWC/QPP.”

Chris White, current manager of the Sportsman Hotel is proud the venue remains the home of this important event. “We’re thrilled that the CWC continues to call the Sportsman Hotel home and we’re proud to be a part of this important event as part of our ongoing commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community in Brisbane and supporting people living with HIV/AIDS” he told The Star Observer.

A Night of Inclusivity and Celebration

The spirit of the CWC remains unchanged, it’s a community-driven night where performers donate their time, and audiences gather to reconnect and celebrate. “The CWC became, and still is a place where you’ll run into friends who don’t often go to the gay venues,” says Betty.

“The CWC continues to be a fun night where all the performers freely donate their time and talent. At the next CWC on Aug 23, 2025 there will be over 25 different acts with shows at 8pm, 9pm, 10pm, 11pm midnight. The CWC is an all-inclusive night with anyone who wants to perform given their opportunity to. This time I pleased to have some drag Kings on the bill along with at least one burlesque performer.”

Regular performers include well-known names like Diamond Goodrim, Katya Louking, Dame Liz Taylor, and Gina Vanderderpump. “There are also many people who are not performers who ask me ‘what’s the date of the next CWC?’” Betty adds.

More Than Just a Show

What truly sets CWC apart is its heart. “This is a very important community event. It’s my way to give something back to my community and help to raise money for a very worthy cause,” Betty says proudly.

Over the years, it’s also been a launchpad for local drag talent. “I feel very proud that many leading Brisbane drag performers were given their early sometimes first time to perform on stage at a CWC.”

Three decades on, the CWC Cabaret remains a joyful reminder of the strength, resilience, and creativity of Brisbane’s LGBTQ+ community and this year’s event promises to keep that legacy alive.

The annual CWC will take place at The Sportsman Hotel on Saturday August 23.