Daria Kasatkina Ends Season After Reaching Her “Breaking Point”

Australian women’s tennis number one, Daria Kasatkina, has announced her decision to step back from the sport for the rest of the year, saying she’s “at breaking point”.

The openly gay athlete, who switched her nationality from Russia to Australia earlier this year, said the “emotional and mental stress” of the international move, and the exhausting schedule of professional tennis had worn her down.

“I’ve been far from fine for a long time and, truth be told, my results and performances show that. The fans aren’t stupid, they can see it too,” she wrote in a post on Instagram.

“Truth is, I’ve hit a wall and can’t continue. I need a break. A break from the monotonous daily grind of life on the tour, the suitcases, the results, the pressure, the same faces (sorry, girls), everything that comes with this life.”

“There’s only so much I can deal with and take as an individual woman, all whilst competing with the best female athletes in the world.

“If this makes me weak, then so be it, I’m weak. However, I know I am strong and will get stronger by being away, recharging, regrouping and reenergising. It’s time I listened to myself for a change, my mind, my heart and my body.”

Kasatkina says she sees her family “almost never”

The 28-year-old left Russia after coming out as a lesbian in 2022, following concerns for her safety after critiquing the country’s strict anti-LGBTQIA+ laws.

She became a permanent resident in March and moved to Melbourne, where she is living with her fiancee Natalia Zabiiako, a former Russian-Estonian Olympic figure skater.

Kasatkina has spoken about the stress of the move previously, saying in a 2023 interview that it was difficult being away from the people she loved.

“I can see them almost never. I didn’t see my father for two years. But it is what it is. It’s life, unfortunately. I have to say thanks that it’s not a worse scenario. I’m just happy they’re healthy and I have them.”

Kasatkina is the third leading player to retire early, with Spain’s Paula Badosa and Ukranian Elina Svitolina also deciding to rest for the remainder of the season.

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has made it mandatory for leading players to participate in a minimum of 20 events including the four grand slams, 10 WTA 1,000 events and six 500-level tournaments.

“It’s just impossible to squeeze it in the schedule,” said world number 2 Iga Swiatek last month. “We have to be smart about it – not really unfortunately care about the rules and just think what’s healthy for us.”