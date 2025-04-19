Darren Hayes Shares Serious Health Update After Mysterious Accident

Savage Garden singer Darren Hayes has shared a health update following a shock accident.

The singer revealed details of his accident on social media over the weekend.

He also revealed he has been in a relationship with a new mystery man.

Darren Hayes Health Update

Gay singer Darren Hayes has shared shocking news of a health update following a recent accident.

Taking to social media Hayes shared the personal details of his accident with his fans.

“On March 17, 2 months to the day after my Mother passed away, I had a terrible accident” he shared.

“I’ve been trying to keep it private but my lengthy recovery period means it’s easier to admit the truth. I lost consciousness – I fainted shortly after getting out of bed and collapsed 3 times, losing consciousness each time” he continued.

However Hayes didn’t just have a fall, he revealed further injuries as a result of the accident.

“The blunt force trauma was so severe it snapped my left jawbone in half. I woke up in a pool of blood, terrible pain in my left side of my head and with 9 teeth shattered. I’m so lucky that I was found, and taken to the amazing team at the emergency room of St John’s Providence in Santa Monica, where they acted quickly” he revealed.

“I could have died if I landed in a different position. They scanned for and ruled out heart issues and anything neurological. I was a scheduled for emergency reconstructive surgery and this happened on March 21st.”

He went on to share the information about his jaw being wired shut as his medical team tried to find the source for his accident.

“I have an amazing cardiologist and oral surgeon and we are trying to work out how and why I have been fainting. So far my heart is normal, my arteries are normal and I don’t have a brain tumor or anything that could cause the accident. No judgement to those who partake but I do not take drugs or drink alcohol – this was a complete shock.”

Darren Hayes revealed that the accident will mean he is in a slow recovery, putting him “out of action” for the near future.

“I just wanted my fans to know why I’ll be out of action for quite some time. After my jaw heals it’s a long road to rehabbing my jaw function and then of course replacing my shattered teeth. I love you folks. I’m so grateful to be alive and every day I’m getting stronger.”

However he was not letting the news get him down “After surviving a brutal divorce, losing my Mother, finding out my father died and then this I have had moments of deep sadness. But I am a survivor and I’ll come back strong” he concluded.

Hayes however also wanted to share positive news with his fans following the accident.

In a follow up post he shared with fans news that he has also been in a relationship for the last two years with a mystery man.

Not wanting to reveal the identity of the man, he shared an AI image of the two as muppets.

“It’s not all bad news. The kindest, most generous and loving man came in to my life almost two years ago, like a miracle” he wrote.

“While I want to protect our private universe for as long as we can here’s a hilarious muppet picture of us. Thank you Heriberto for loving me and taking such care of me during some of the most challenging times in my life.”

”I loved you the first time ever I saw your face.”