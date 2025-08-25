‘Detransition, Baby’ Acquired By Trans-Led Film Production Company

Lydia Jupp
August 25, 2025
‘Detransition, Baby’ Acquired By Trans-Led Film Production Company
Image: Torrey Peters/Instagram; Tommy Dorfman/Instagram

The rights to Detransition, Baby, have been acquired by Tommy Dorfman’s Good Girl Productions for a film adaptation.

The news was announced in a Deadline exclusive. Kevin Cotter will also be producing alongside Dorfman, while a writer and director are yet to join the project.

Published in 2021, Detransition, Baby was author Torrey Peters’ debut novel, and explores the complicated and unconventional family dynamics between three queer characters after an unexpected pregnancy. It was named one of The New York Times’ 100 Best Books of the 21st Century, was a finalist for the Lambda Literary Awards, and won a PEN/Hemingway Award.

It was also nominated for the 2021 Women’s Prize for Fiction, making Peters the first openly trans woman to be nominated for the award.

Actor, writer, director and producer Tommy Dorfman said the story instantly resonated with her.

“The novel is smart, accessible, and filled with complex characters and plot lines never explored on screen,” she said. “And like all the greatest stories, the story finds universality in its specificity.”

“Whether it’s divorce/heartbreak, infertility/the struggles of family planning, or how our sense of self relies heavily on gendered stereotypes, this story captures the most relatable and human moments. I couldn’t be more thrilled to bring Torrey’s extraordinary story to the big screen.”

“A new iteration in a changing era”

It’s not the first time Detransition, Baby has been picked up by a production company.

A television adaptation was announced in 2021, with Grey’s Anatomy writers-producers Joan Rater and Tony Phelan on board as showrunners. However a 2025 interview with Peters revealed that the show had imploded, with all the executives getting fired in what she called “just the vagaries of Hollywood”.

However, it seems like we can be a bit more optimistic for this adaptation.

“Kevin and Tommy have put so much work into figuring out how this story could work as a film,” Peters said. “I’m excited to hand off the story of Reese, Ames, and Katrina for a new iteration in a changing era.”

