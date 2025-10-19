Disgraced Ex Congressman George Santos Released Early From Prison

Openly gay former US congressman George Santos who was once expelled from the House and later convicted of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft has been released from prison.

Santos was released from a New Jersey federal prison late last week after his seven-year, three-month sentence was commuted by US President Donald Trump.

George Santos released from prison

On his social-media platform Trump declared: “I just signed a Commutation, releasing George Santos from prison, IMMEDIATELY.”

He went on to say “George Santos was somewhat of a ‘rogue,’ but there are many rogues throughout our Country that aren’t forced to serve seven years in prison… At least Santos had the Courage, Conviction, and Intelligence to ALWAYS VOTE REPUBLICAN! … George has been in solitary confinement for long stretches of time and, by all accounts, has been horribly mistreated. Therefore, I just signed a Commutation, releasing George Santos from prison, IMMEDIATELY. Good luck George, have a great life!”

Just days before his release Santos allegedly penned a letter to Trump stating, “I take full responsibility for my actions. But no man, no matter his flaws, deserves to be lost in the system, forgotten and unseen, enduring punishment far beyond what justice requires.”

Santos, who pleaded guilty in August 2024 to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, had been sentenced in April 2025 to 87 months (just over seven years) in federal prison after admitting to deceiving donors and stealing the identities of eleven individuals, including family members, to make campaign contributions.

During his time behind bars, Santos sent regular letters to a local Long Island newspaper, South Shore Press. In his latest letter published on October 13 he wrote: “Sir, I appeal to your sense of justice and humanity, the same qualities that have inspired millions of Americans to believe in you,” and continued: “I humbly ask that you consider the unusual pain and hardship of this environment and allow me the opportunity to return to my family, my friends, and my community.”

His lawyer Andrew Mancilla told media that “The defence team applauds President Trump for doing the right thing,” and added that “the sentence was far too long.”

Santos was the first openly gay Republican elected to Congress in 2022, flipping a House seat in New York, before investigations into his fabricated biography forced his expulsion in December 2023.

The controversial figure also revived his drag-queen persona, “Kitara Ravache”, in 2024 announcing publicly “Y’all weren’t ready for this drop? I’ve decided to bring Kitara out of the closet after 18 years!”